Pittsburgh Star Running Back Rodney Hammond Ruled Ineligible for the 2024 Season
Pittsburgh Panthers star senior running back Rodney Hammond has been ruled ineligible to participate in the 2024 college football season, the school announced in a press release on Friday afternoon.
Hammond is not suspended. He remains a member of the football program and is allowed to practice with the team despite being ineligible for game competition. No further details were given regarding why Hammond was ruled ineligible for the season.
Hammond was widely expected to be the lead back in Pittsburgh's offense this season after leading the team with 547 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 2023. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi announced on Thursday that junior running back Desmond Reid, a transfer from Western Carolina, would be the starter for Saturday's season opener against Kent State. Hammond's ineligibility now sheds further light on that decision.
Even though Hammond remains a member of the program, it is unclear if he will play for the Panthers again. Over his three seasons in Pittsburgh's backfield, he carried the ball 329 times for 1,511 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
Pitt hosts Kent State to kickoff the season on Saturday at Noon ET.