Police Helicopter Video of Vanderbilt Fans Throwing Goal Posts in River is Amazing
Vanderbilt upset Alabama last Saturday night, 40-35, beating the Crimson Tide for the just the second time in the last half-century. Students were understandably very excited after the unranked Commodores beat the #1 team in the nation for the first time in the school's history.
To celebrate, fans rushed the field and tore down the goalposts. Any mystique or aura Alabama may have had disappeared into the Nashville night with the goalposts which fans carried down the street and threw in the Cumberland River.
This deliberate exercise was captured on video by multiple parties, including the Metro Nashville Police Department. Today video from their eye in the sky was released which included some sweet night vision footage of fans scaling barricades to get down to the river where they disposed of the unwieldy football apparatus.
It looks like something out of a movie.
There's nothing quite like college football. Except maybe a zombie apocalypse.