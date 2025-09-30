Police Officer Working Security Detail for Florida A&M Dies After Breaking Leg During Game
Officer Craig Gaines died on Sept. 19 following a medical event at his home.
A Florida state trooper who was working the security detail for Florida A&M head coach James Colzie III earlier this month has died unexpectedly.
Officer Craig Gaines was on the sideline working security for the Rattlers' game against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 6 when a player rolled into him when he was standing on the sidelines. Gaines had shaken the injury off, but after persistent pain was evaluated and diagnosed with a fractured leg.
Gaines died on Sept. 19 at his home. A post from the Fraternal Order of Police Florida State Lodge on Facebook said that the death was "related to medical complications from his leg injury."
Gaines had been a member of the Florida Highway Patrol since 2008.
