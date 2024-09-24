Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot Immortalized As Popular Halloween Costume
The calendar has not yet flipped to October, but many college football fans just might have found their Halloween costume for 2024.
In a social media post Monday, the Pop-Tarts Bowl's official account on X broke the news that its beloved mascot that went viral during the 2023 bowl game is now available to purchase as a costume online and at Spirit Halloween, the popular seasonal holiday retailer.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl, previously known as the Cheez-It Bowl from 2020 to '22, grabbed the attention of the college football world leading up to the 2023 game by teasing that their mascot on the field would be edible.
It lived up to the hype.
Ahead of the kickoff between Kansas State and N.C. State at Camping World Stadium, the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot popped out of a giant toaster at midfield for a dramatic reveal. And shortly after the Wildcats defeated the Wolfpack 28–19, the mascot went back inside that toaster holding a sign that said "dreams do come true!" before reemerging as a giant, edible Pop-Tart for Kansas State to enjoy.
And now, fans can wear the Pop-Tarts Bowl costume as they head outside for some trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.
NBC Sports reporter Nicole Auerbach was one of the first people to get their hands on the costume, showing it off to the world in a post Tuesday.
Dreams really do come true, indeed.
The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It will likely feature the top non-College Football Playoff selection from the ACC (including Notre Dame) and the second-best team from the Big 12 to not make the CFP.