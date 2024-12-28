Pop-Tarts Bowl Ticket Prices: How Much to Watch Iowa State vs. Miami
While eight teams are still alive and fighting for the 2024 national championship in the first 12-team College Football Playoff bracket, two other teams will square off Saturday fighting for quite the consolation prize—the Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy, which features an actual toaster.
The Miami Hurricanes (10–2) will battle the Iowa State Cyclones (10–3) on Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., in a matchup of two teams that fell just short of the CFP. The Hurricanes are looking for their first 11-win season since 2003, and Iowa State would set a program record by earning its 11th win of the year.
To follow up last year's viral sensation of the historic first edible mascot in bowl game history, the Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature three mascots of different flavors this year—Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry and Frosted Cinnamon Roll. After the final buzzer, the bowl game's MVP will have the opportunity to select which one he wants his team to eat.
Those in attendance at Camping World Stadium on Saturday will get a chance to witness what should be a fantastic matchup on the gridiron—as well as the opportunity to watch the second edible mascot in bowl game history be gleefully devoured by the winning team.
So, what does it cost to get in the door?
Cheapest Tickets for the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl
As of Friday night, the cheapest pair of tickets available on SeatGeek are $42 apiece, located in Plaza 51, Row V—in the upper deck in the corner of the end zone. Gametime has $44 seats avilable in Plaza 19, Row T—slightly closer to the field but above the other end zone.
The cheapest tickets in the lower bowl at Camping World Stadium are going for $60 apiece—located in Section 123, Row Y.
If you are a student, educator, first responder, healthcare worker or military veteran, there are additional discounts offered on the Pop-Tarts Bowl's website.
Most Expensive Tickets for the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl
If you are a superfan of Miami, Iowa State or delicious breakfast pastries and you're looking to spend some serious cheddar, there are plenty of seats still available.
A more luxurious experience at the club level is available on SeatGeek for $1,129 apiece in Club 33, Row B (located in the boxes near midfield). There are a few other club-level seats around the stadium listed in that price range.