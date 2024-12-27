Pop-Tarts Bowl Teams, Predictions & How to Watch
That’s right folks, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is back for another round of chaos.
As the premier breakfast pastry bowl game in all of college football, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is unlike any other bowl out there. Below we have everything you need to know ahead of the festivities.
What to Expect at the Pop-Tarts Bowl
Last year, the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl (the game had previously been known as the Cheez-It Bowl) was the surprise delight of bowl season, featuring a game between Kansas State and NC State that we could generously describe as “good enough.”
But the star of the show was the bowl’s mascot, Strawberry, who made chaos throughout 60 minutes of regulation before ceremonially descending into an oversized toaster while holding a sign that read “Dreams Really Do Come True” and being eaten by the winning team.
This year, the mascot is back, and is bringing a couple friends. Back in November, the game announced that three Pop-Tarts—Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, and a mystery flavor—would be in attendance, with the game MVP selecting which one will be eaten.
In addition to the Pop-Tarts-centric festivities, there will also be a football game played between Miami and Iowa State in Orlando, Fla.
The Complete Guide to Watching the Pop-Tarts Bowl Live
The Pop-Tarts Bowl between the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones (10-3) and No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (10-2) will be broadcast live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 28 on ABC. The duo of Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will serve as the commentary team.
For any cord-cutters looking to watch the game, have no fear—there’s plenty of options for you as well, with services like Hulu, YouTubeTV, Fubo and Sling TV making the game available depending on your plan.
What Time Is Kickoff of the Pop-Tarts Bowl?
The broadcast is set to begin on ABC at 1:30 p.m. ET, with kickoff to follow shortly after the window opens. Let’s check out those time zones below:
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
1:30 p.m.
Central
12:30 p.m.
Mountain
11:30 a.m.
Pacific
10:30 a.m.
What’s at Stake in the Pop-Tarts Bowl?
While the Pop-Tarts Bowl won’t come with the prize that either of these teams were hoping for near the end of the regular season—a shot at the national championship game—the prize for the game is pretty good compared to other non-playoff bowl games.
This year, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is debuting a new trophy that includes a working toaster, which the winning team can proudly display (and toast pastries with) throughout the coming year. The new trophy was announced with a trailer parody of Oppenheimer.
Jokes aside, there’s plenty of pride at stake for both Miami and Iowa State in this game. For Iowa State, a win would bring the Cyclones to 11 wins in a season for the first time in program history. For Miami, it would be the team’s first 11-win season since 2003, when the Hurricanes won the Orange Bowl and ended the year ranked No. 5 in the country.
Additionally, Miami quarterback Cam Ward—who is expected to be a top pick in the coming NFL draft—shocked the college football world when he announced that he planned on playing in the bowl game. It will be his final in-game audition for NFL scouts, and a chance to raise his draft stock even higher.
Who Will Win the Pop-Tarts Bowl?
Heading into the game, Miami sits as a 3.5-point betting favorite over Iowa State, meaning the oddsmakers are giving the Hurricanes a slight edge in the battle of extreme weather.
Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer, and Reed Wallach, who have picked every bowl game against the spread, were split on the game, with Ford and Wallach backing Miami and Fischer taking Iowa State.
Ultimately, just as it was last year, it will be the fans who win the Pop-Tarts Bowl. And also whichever pastry mascot is selected to be eaten.
To the victor, goes the Pop-Tarts.