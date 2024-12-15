Pop-Tarts Bowl Unveils New Trophy That Includes Working Toaster
The Pop-Tarts Bowl was easily college football's most viral bowl game last season and it appears things are headed in that direction again.
On Sunday, the Pop-Tarts Bowl unveiled its new trophy which includes a working toaster, courtesy of GE Appliances.
A closer look at the toaster trophy, which should clearly be called a Troaster.
That's just delightful.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl will also have new mascots this season, one of which will be eaten after the game. Last year the game unveiled the first-ever edible mascot in sports history. The game is raising the bar even more in 2024.
Kansas State beat NC State 28-19 in last year's game and Iowa State will face Miami this time around. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium on December 28.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl used to be the Cheez-It Bowl, and I think we can all agree, this is way better.