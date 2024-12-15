SI

Pop-Tarts Bowl Unveils New Trophy That Includes Working Toaster

Ryan Phillips

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will take place at Camping World Stadium on December 28.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl will take place at Camping World Stadium on December 28. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pop-Tarts Bowl was easily college football's most viral bowl game last season and it appears things are headed in that direction again.

On Sunday, the Pop-Tarts Bowl unveiled its new trophy which includes a working toaster, courtesy of GE Appliances.

A closer look at the toaster trophy, which should clearly be called a Troaster.

That's just delightful.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will also have new mascots this season, one of which will be eaten after the game. Last year the game unveiled the first-ever edible mascot in sports history. The game is raising the bar even more in 2024.

Kansas State beat NC State 28-19 in last year's game and Iowa State will face Miami this time around. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium on December 28.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl used to be the Cheez-It Bowl, and I think we can all agree, this is way better.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Football