Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 9
Week 8 of the college football season featured the fall of several undefeated teams, including No. 2 Miami, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 22 Memphis and unranked UNLV.
The fall of the Hurricanes on Friday night kicked off a wild weekend of upsets, which opened up several conference title races for the taking.
As a result, the Week 9 AP Top 25 projection featured quite the shakeup. Here's Sports Illustrated's projection.
Projected AP Top 25 for Week 9
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 34-0 at Wisconsin
Week 9: Idle
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 38-13 vs. Michigan State
Week 9: Home vs. UCLA
3. Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 45-42 at Arkansas
This Week: Won 31-24 vs. No. 10 LSU
4. Alabama Crimson Tide: 6-1 (4-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 37-20 vs. No. 11 Tennessee
Week 9: Away at South Carolina
5. Georgia Bulldogs: 6-1 (4-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 43-35 vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
Week 9: Idle
6. Oregon Ducks: 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 56-10 at Rutgers
Week 9: Home vs. Wisconsin
7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 7-0 (4-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 27-18 at Duke
Week 9: Home vs. Syracuse
8. Ole Miss Rebels: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 43-35 at No. 9 Georgia
Week 9: Away at Oklahoma
9. Miami Hurricanes: 5-1 (1-1 ACC)
This Week: Lost 24-21 vs. Louisville
Week 9: Home vs. Stanford
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 5-2
This Week: Won 34-24 vs. No. 20 USC
Week 9: Idle
11. Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 26-7 at South Carolina
Week 9: Home vs. Ole Miss
12. BYU Cougars: 7-0 (4-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 24-21 vs. No. 23 Utah
Week 9: Away at Iowa State
13. Vanderbilt Commodores: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-24 vs. No. 10 LSU
Week 9: Home vs. Missouri
14. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 6-1 (3-1 Big 12)
This Week: Lost 26-22 at Arizona State
Week 9: Home vs. Oklahoma State
15. Missouri Tigers: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 23-17 (2 OT) at Auburn
Week 9: Away at Vanderbilt
16. Virginia Cavaliers: 6-1 (3-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 22-20 vs. Washington State
Week 9: Away at North Carolina
17. South Florida Bulls: 6-1 (3-0 American)
This Week: Won 48-13 vs. Florida Atlantic
Week 9: Away at Memphis
17. LSU Tigers: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
This Week: Lost 31-24 at No. 17 Vanderbilt
Week 9: Home vs. Texas A&M
18. Tennessee Volunteers: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
This Week: Lost 37-20 at No. 6 Alabama
Week 9: Away at Kentucky
19. Texas Longhorns: 5-2 (2-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 16-13 (OT) at Kentucky
Week 9: Away at Mississippi State
20. Cincinnati Bearcats: 6-1 (4-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 49-17 at Oklahoma State
Week 9: Home vs. Baylor
21. Louisville Cardinals: 5-1 (2-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 24-21 at No. 2 Miami
Week 9: Home vs. Boston College
22. Arizona State Sun Devils: 5-2 (3-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 26-22 vs. No. 7 Texas Tech
Week 9: Home vs. Houston
23. Michigan Wolverines: 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 24-7 vs. Washington
Week 9: Away at Michigan State
24. Illinois Fighting Illini: 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 9: Away at Washington
25. Boise State Broncos: 5-2 (3-0 Mountain West)
This Week: Won 56-31 vs. UNLV
Week 9: Away at Nevada
Dropped From Rankings: No. 20 USC, No. 22 Memphis, No. 23 Utah, No. 25 Nebraska
Others Considered: Navy, Tulane, SMU, Minnesota