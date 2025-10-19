SI

Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 9

It was a wild Week 8 marked by the fall of several undefeated teams.

Arizona State's upset of No. 7 Texas Tech was one of the highlights of Week 8.
Week 8 of the college football season featured the fall of several undefeated teams, including No. 2 Miami, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 22 Memphis and unranked UNLV.

The fall of the Hurricanes on Friday night kicked off a wild weekend of upsets, which opened up several conference title races for the taking.

As a result, the Week 9 AP Top 25 projection featured quite the shakeup. Here's Sports Illustrated's projection.

Projected AP Top 25 for Week 9

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 34-0 at Wisconsin

Week 9: Idle

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 38-13 vs. Michigan State

Week 9: Home vs. UCLA

3. Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 45-42 at Arkansas

This Week: Won 31-24 vs. No. 10 LSU

4. Alabama Crimson Tide: 6-1 (4-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 37-20 vs. No. 11 Tennessee

Week 9: Away at South Carolina

5. Georgia Bulldogs: 6-1 (4-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 43-35 vs. No. 5 Ole Miss

Week 9: Idle

6. Oregon Ducks: 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 56-10 at Rutgers

Week 9: Home vs. Wisconsin

7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 7-0 (4-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 27-18 at Duke

Week 9: Home vs. Syracuse

8. Ole Miss Rebels: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 43-35 at No. 9 Georgia

Week 9: Away at Oklahoma

9. Miami Hurricanes: 5-1 (1-1 ACC)

This Week: Lost 24-21 vs. Louisville

Week 9: Home vs. Stanford

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 5-2

This Week: Won 34-24 vs. No. 20 USC

Week 9: Idle

11. Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 26-7 at South Carolina

Week 9: Home vs. Ole Miss

12. BYU Cougars: 7-0 (4-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 24-21 vs. No. 23 Utah

Week 9: Away at Iowa State

13. Vanderbilt Commodores: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 31-24 vs. No. 10 LSU

Week 9: Home vs. Missouri

14. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 6-1 (3-1 Big 12)

This Week: Lost 26-22 at Arizona State

Week 9: Home vs. Oklahoma State

15. Missouri Tigers: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 23-17 (2 OT) at Auburn

Week 9: Away at Vanderbilt

16. Virginia Cavaliers: 6-1 (3-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 22-20 vs. Washington State

Week 9: Away at North Carolina

17. South Florida Bulls: 6-1 (3-0 American)

This Week: Won 48-13 vs. Florida Atlantic

Week 9: Away at Memphis

17. LSU Tigers: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)

This Week: Lost 31-24 at No. 17 Vanderbilt

Week 9: Home vs. Texas A&M

18. Tennessee Volunteers: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)

This Week: Lost 37-20 at No. 6 Alabama

Week 9: Away at Kentucky

19. Texas Longhorns: 5-2 (2-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 16-13 (OT) at Kentucky

Week 9: Away at Mississippi State

20. Cincinnati Bearcats: 6-1 (4-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 49-17 at Oklahoma State

Week 9: Home vs. Baylor

21. Louisville Cardinals: 5-1 (2-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 24-21 at No. 2 Miami

Week 9: Home vs. Boston College

22. Arizona State Sun Devils: 5-2 (3-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 26-22 vs. No. 7 Texas Tech

Week 9: Home vs. Houston

23. Michigan Wolverines: 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 24-7 vs. Washington

Week 9: Away at Michigan State

24. Illinois Fighting Illini: 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 9: Away at Washington

25. Boise State Broncos: 5-2 (3-0 Mountain West)

This Week: Won 56-31 vs. UNLV

Week 9: Away at Nevada

Dropped From Rankings: No. 20 USC, No. 22 Memphis, No. 23 Utah, No. 25 Nebraska

Others Considered: Navy, Tulane, SMU, Minnesota

