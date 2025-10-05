SI

Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 7

Chaos reigned supreme in Week 6, but Miami appears to be one of the nation's best teams.

Miami's CJ Daniels had a huge night in the program's road win over No. 18 Florida State.
Week 6 of the college football season didn't have as many marquee matchups on paper as Week 5 did.

But these are the weekends that will sneak up on you. Look no further than Penn State, who traveled to 0-4 interim-coach led UCLA and somehow managed to surrender over 400 yards and 42 points to the 134th-ranked scoring offense in the nation in front of a sparse home crowd at the Rose Bowl.

After an inconceivable loss for Penn State's James Franklin, expect it to be a pretty uncomfortable rest of the season in Happy Valley.

No. 3 Miami made a statement against No. 18 Florida State in Tallahassee, and No. 10 Alabama passed a tough home test against No. 16 Vanderbilt.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati rode a hot start on offense behind emerging quarterback Brendan Sorsby to an upset victory against No. 14 Iowa State.

Plenty of interesting results abound have caused a great deal of shakeup in this week's AP Top 25 projection.

Projected AP Top 25 for Week 7

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 42-3 vs. Minnesota

Week 7: Away at Illinois

2. Miami Hurricanes: 5-0 (1-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 28-22 at No. 18 Florida State

Week 7: Idle

3. Oregon Ducks: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Home vs. Indiana

4. Ole Miss Rebels: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Home vs. Washington State

5. Oklahoma Sooners: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 44-0 vs. Kent State

Week 7: Neutral Site (Red River Rivalry) vs. Texas

6. Texas A&M Aggies: 5-0 (2-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 31-9 vs. Mississippi State

Week 7: Home vs. Florida

7. Indiana Hoosiers: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Away at Oregon

8. Alabama Crimson Tide: 4-1 (2-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 30-14 vs. No. 16 Vanderbilt

Week 7: Away at Missouri

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 35-11 at Houston

Week 7: Home vs. Kansas

10. Georgia Bulldogs: 4-1 (2-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 35-14 vs. Kentucky

Week 7: Away at Auburn

11. LSU Tigers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Home vs. South Carolina

12. Tennessee Volunteers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Home vs. Arkansas

13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 5-0 (2-0 ACC)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Home vs. Virginia Tech

14. Missouri Tigers: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Home vs. Alabama

15. Michigan Wolverines: 4-1 (2-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 24-10 vs. Wisconsin

Week 7: Away at USC

16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 3-2

This Week: Won 28-7 vs. Boise State

Week 7: Home vs. NC State

17. Illinois Fighting Illini: 5-1 (2-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 43-27 at Purdue

Week 7: Home vs. Ohio State

18. BYU Cougars: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 38-24 vs. West Virginia

Week 7: Away at Arizona

19. Virginia Cavaliers: 5-1 (3-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 30-27 (OT) at Louisville

Week 7: Idle

20. Arizona State Sun Devils: 4-1 (2-0 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Away at Utah

21. Utah Utes: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 7: Home vs. Arizona State

22. Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 30-14 at No. 10 Alabama

Week 7: Idle

23. Cincinnati Bearcats: 4-1 (2-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 38-30 vs. No. 14 Iowa State

Week 7: Home vs. UCF

24. Iowa State Cyclones: 5-1 (2-1 Big 12)

This Week: Lost 38-30 at Cincinnati

Week 7: Away at Colorado

25. South Florida Bulls: 4-1 (1-1 AAC)

This Week: Won 54-26 vs. Charlotte

Week 7: Away at North Texas

Dropped From Rankings: No. 7 Penn State, No. 9 Texas, No. 18 Florida State

Others Considered: Memphis, Penn State, Texas, Florida State, North Texas, Navy

