Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 7
Week 6 of the college football season didn't have as many marquee matchups on paper as Week 5 did.
But these are the weekends that will sneak up on you. Look no further than Penn State, who traveled to 0-4 interim-coach led UCLA and somehow managed to surrender over 400 yards and 42 points to the 134th-ranked scoring offense in the nation in front of a sparse home crowd at the Rose Bowl.
After an inconceivable loss for Penn State's James Franklin, expect it to be a pretty uncomfortable rest of the season in Happy Valley.
No. 3 Miami made a statement against No. 18 Florida State in Tallahassee, and No. 10 Alabama passed a tough home test against No. 16 Vanderbilt.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati rode a hot start on offense behind emerging quarterback Brendan Sorsby to an upset victory against No. 14 Iowa State.
Plenty of interesting results abound have caused a great deal of shakeup in this week's AP Top 25 projection.
Projected AP Top 25 for Week 7
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 42-3 vs. Minnesota
Week 7: Away at Illinois
2. Miami Hurricanes: 5-0 (1-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 28-22 at No. 18 Florida State
Week 7: Idle
3. Oregon Ducks: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Home vs. Indiana
4. Ole Miss Rebels: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Home vs. Washington State
5. Oklahoma Sooners: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 44-0 vs. Kent State
Week 7: Neutral Site (Red River Rivalry) vs. Texas
6. Texas A&M Aggies: 5-0 (2-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-9 vs. Mississippi State
Week 7: Home vs. Florida
7. Indiana Hoosiers: 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Away at Oregon
8. Alabama Crimson Tide: 4-1 (2-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 30-14 vs. No. 16 Vanderbilt
Week 7: Away at Missouri
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 35-11 at Houston
Week 7: Home vs. Kansas
10. Georgia Bulldogs: 4-1 (2-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 35-14 vs. Kentucky
Week 7: Away at Auburn
11. LSU Tigers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Home vs. South Carolina
12. Tennessee Volunteers: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Home vs. Arkansas
13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 5-0 (2-0 ACC)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Home vs. Virginia Tech
14. Missouri Tigers: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Home vs. Alabama
15. Michigan Wolverines: 4-1 (2-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 24-10 vs. Wisconsin
Week 7: Away at USC
16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 3-2
This Week: Won 28-7 vs. Boise State
Week 7: Home vs. NC State
17. Illinois Fighting Illini: 5-1 (2-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 43-27 at Purdue
Week 7: Home vs. Ohio State
18. BYU Cougars: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 38-24 vs. West Virginia
Week 7: Away at Arizona
19. Virginia Cavaliers: 5-1 (3-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 30-27 (OT) at Louisville
Week 7: Idle
20. Arizona State Sun Devils: 4-1 (2-0 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Away at Utah
21. Utah Utes: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 7: Home vs. Arizona State
22. Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 30-14 at No. 10 Alabama
Week 7: Idle
23. Cincinnati Bearcats: 4-1 (2-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 38-30 vs. No. 14 Iowa State
Week 7: Home vs. UCF
24. Iowa State Cyclones: 5-1 (2-1 Big 12)
This Week: Lost 38-30 at Cincinnati
Week 7: Away at Colorado
25. South Florida Bulls: 4-1 (1-1 AAC)
This Week: Won 54-26 vs. Charlotte
Week 7: Away at North Texas
Dropped From Rankings: No. 7 Penn State, No. 9 Texas, No. 18 Florida State
Others Considered: Memphis, Penn State, Texas, Florida State, North Texas, Navy