Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 6

There is a new team atop Sports Illustrated's AP Top 25 projection entering Week 6.

The Alabama Crimson Tide jumped out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night.
In college football's game of the day, the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide took a stranglehold on the game early against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, a lead that grew to 28-0 early in the second. Georgia came storming back thanks to a dominant defensive effort for (most) of the second half. Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck hit receiver Dillon Bell for a 67-yard touchdown to give Georgia their first lead of the game, 34-33, with 2:31 to play.

But Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who had been held down for almost the entire second half, got the last laugh. On the first snap of the ensuing offensive possession, Milroe saw freshman phenom wide receiver Ryan Williams facing 1-on-1 coverage to his right. He hit Williams before the defender turned around, and Williams did the rest, taking it 75 yards to put the Crimson Tide back on top.

Georgia had one last chance to attempt to tie the game, but Alabama's Zabien Brown intercepted Beck in the end zone with 43 seconds to play to clinch the thrilling win for the Crimson Tide and spoil what would have been the largest comeback victory in school history for Georgia.

Alabama's 41-34 victory overshadowed a weekend that included a controversial Friday night ending to No. 7 Miami's win over Virginia Tech and a Top 10 upset, as No. 6 Ole Miss fell at home to unranked Kentucky for the Wildcats' first victory in Oxford since 1978.

Alabama's impressive home win has earned the Crimson Tide the top spot in Sports Illustrated's AP Top 25 projection for Week 6.

The Projected Ranking

1. Alabama Crimson Tide: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 41-34 vs. No. 2 Georgia

Week 6: Away at Vanderbilt

2. Texas Longhorns: 5-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 35-13 vs. Mississippi State

Week 6: Idle

3. Ohio State Buckeyes: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 38-7 at Michigan State

Week 6: Home vs. Iowa

4. Tennessee Volunteers: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 6: Away at Arkansas

5. Georgia Bulldogs: 3-1 (0-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 41-34 at No. 4 Alabama

Week 6: Home vs. Auburn

6. Miami Hurricanes: 5-0 (1-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 38-34 vs. Virginia Tech

Week 6: Away at Cal

7. Penn State Nittany Lions: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 21-7 vs. No. 19 Illinois

Week 6: Home vs. UCLA

8. Oregon Ducks: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: LATE at UCLA

Week 6: Home vs. Michigan State

9. Utah Utes: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

This Week: LATE vs. Arizona

Week 6: Idle

10. Missouri Tigers: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 6: Away at Texas A&M

11. Ole Miss Rebels: 4-1 (0-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 20-17 vs. Kentucky

Week 6: Away at South Carolina

12. Michigan Wolverines: 4-1 (2-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 27-24 vs. Minnesota

Week 6: Away at Washington

13. USC Trojans: 3-1 (1-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 38-21 vs. Wisconsin

Week 6: Away at Minnesota

14. LSU Tigers: 4-1 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 42-10 vs. South Alabama

Week 6: Idle

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 4-1

This Week: Won 31-24 vs. No. 16 Louisville

Week 6: Idle

16. Clemson Tigers: 3-1 (2-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 40-14 vs. Stanford

Week 6: Away at Florida State

17. Iowa State Cyclones: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 20-0 at Houston

Week 6: Home vs. Baylor

18. Oklahoma Sooners: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 27-21 vs. Auburn

Week 6: Idle

19. BYU Cougars: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 34-28 at Baylor

Week 6: Idle

20. Kansas State Wildcats: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 42-20 vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State

Week 6: Idle

21. Louisville Cardinals: 3-1 (1-0 ACC)

This Week: Lost 34-27 at Notre Dame

Week 6: Home vs. SMU

22. Texas A&M Aggies: 4-1 (2-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 21-17 vs. Arkansas

Week 6: Home vs. Missouri

23. Boise State Broncos: 2-1 (0-0 Mountain West)

This Week: LATE vs. Washington State

Week 6: Home vs. Utah State

24. Illinois Fighting Illini: 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Lost 21-7 at No. 9 Penn State

Week 6: Idle

25. UNLV Rebels: 4-0 (1-0 Mountain West)

This Week: Won 59-14 vs. Fresno State

Week 6: Home vs. Syracuse

Dropped from Rankings: No. 20 Oklahoma State

Others Considered: Washington State, Indiana, Boston College, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Iowa

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

