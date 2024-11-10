SI

Projecting the College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 12

A wild Week 11 has plenty of changes afoot in SI's College Football Playoff rankings projection.

Mike McDaniel

The Alabama Crimson Tide pulled off a massive win on the road in Baton Rouge against LSU.
A wild Week 11 across college football has Sports Illustrated's College Football Playoff rankings projection in flux heading into Week 12.

Here's how we see things shaking out as the sport enters the closing stretch of the season.

The Projected Ranking

1. Oregon Ducks: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 39-18 vs. Maryland

Week 12: Away at Wisconsin

2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 45-0 vs. Purdue

Week 12: Away at Northwestern

3. Texas Longhorns: 8-1 (4-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 49-17 vs. Florida

Week 12: Away at Arkansas

4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 35-6 vs. Washington

Week 12: Away at Purdue

5. Tennessee Volunteers: 8-1 (5-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 33-14 vs. Mississippi State

Week 12: Away at Georgia

6. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 20-15 vs. Michigan

Week 12: Idle

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 8-1

This Week: Won 52-3 vs. Florida State

Week 12: Home vs. Virginia

8. Alabama Crimson Tide: 7-2 (4-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 42-13 at No. 16 LSU

Week 12: Home vs. Mercer

9. Ole Miss Rebels: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 28-10 vs. No. 3 Georgia

Week 12: Idle

10. Miami Hurricanes: 9-1 (5-1 ACC)

This Week: Lost 28-23 at Georgia Tech

Week 12: Home vs. Wake Forest

11. Georgia Bulldogs: 7-2 (5-2 SEC)

This Week: Lost 28-10 at No. 16 Ole Miss

Week 12: Home vs. Tennessee

12. Boise State Broncos: 8-1 (5-0 Mountain West)

This Week: Won 28-21 vs. Nevada

Week 12: Away at San Jose State

13. SMU Mustangs: 8-1 (5-0 ACC)

This Week: Idle

Week 12: Home vs. Boston College

14. Texas A&M Aggies: 7-2 (5-1 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 12: Home vs. New Mexico State

15. BYU Cougars: 8-1 (5-1 Big 12)

This Week: Trailing 21-10 (LATE)

Week 12: Home vs. Kansas

16. Kansas State Wildcats: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 12: Home vs. Arizona State

17. Colorado Buffaloes: 7-2 (5-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 41-27 at Texas Tech

Week 12: Home vs. Utah

18. Washington State Cougars: 8-1 (0-0 Pac-12)

This Week: Leading Utah State 21-7 (LATE)

Week 12: Away at New Mexico

19. Louisville Cardinals: 6-3 (4-2 ACC)

This Week: Idle

Week 12: Away at Stanford

20. Clemson Tigers: 7-2 (6-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 24-14 at Virginia Tech

Week 12: Away at Pittsburgh

21. LSU Tigers: 6-3 (3-2 SEC)

This Week: Lost 42-13 vs. No. 11 Alabama

Week 12: Away at Florida

22. Missouri Tigers: 7-2 (3-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 30-23 vs. Oklahoma

Week 12: Away at South Carolina

23. Army Black Knights: 9-0 (7-0 American)

This Week: Won 14-3 at North Texas

Week 12: Idle

24. South Carolina Gamecocks: 6-3 (4-3 SEC)

This Week: Won 28-7 at Vanderbilt

Week 12: Home vs. Missouri

25. Tulane Green Wave: 8-2 (6-0 American)

This Week: Won 52-6 vs. Temple

Week 12: Away at Navy

Dropped from Rankings: No. 17 Iowa State, No. 18 Pittsburgh

Mike McDaniel
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

