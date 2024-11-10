Projecting the College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 12
A wild Week 11 across college football has Sports Illustrated's College Football Playoff rankings projection in flux heading into Week 12.
Here's how we see things shaking out as the sport enters the closing stretch of the season.
The Projected Ranking
1. Oregon Ducks: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 39-18 vs. Maryland
Week 12: Away at Wisconsin
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 45-0 vs. Purdue
Week 12: Away at Northwestern
3. Texas Longhorns: 8-1 (4-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 49-17 vs. Florida
Week 12: Away at Arkansas
4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 35-6 vs. Washington
Week 12: Away at Purdue
5. Tennessee Volunteers: 8-1 (5-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 33-14 vs. Mississippi State
Week 12: Away at Georgia
6. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 20-15 vs. Michigan
Week 12: Idle
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 8-1
This Week: Won 52-3 vs. Florida State
Week 12: Home vs. Virginia
8. Alabama Crimson Tide: 7-2 (4-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 42-13 at No. 16 LSU
Week 12: Home vs. Mercer
9. Ole Miss Rebels: 8-2 (4-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 28-10 vs. No. 3 Georgia
Week 12: Idle
10. Miami Hurricanes: 9-1 (5-1 ACC)
This Week: Lost 28-23 at Georgia Tech
Week 12: Home vs. Wake Forest
11. Georgia Bulldogs: 7-2 (5-2 SEC)
This Week: Lost 28-10 at No. 16 Ole Miss
Week 12: Home vs. Tennessee
12. Boise State Broncos: 8-1 (5-0 Mountain West)
This Week: Won 28-21 vs. Nevada
Week 12: Away at San Jose State
13. SMU Mustangs: 8-1 (5-0 ACC)
This Week: Idle
Week 12: Home vs. Boston College
14. Texas A&M Aggies: 7-2 (5-1 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 12: Home vs. New Mexico State
15. BYU Cougars: 8-1 (5-1 Big 12)
This Week: Trailing 21-10 (LATE)
Week 12: Home vs. Kansas
16. Kansas State Wildcats: 7-2 (4-2 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 12: Home vs. Arizona State
17. Colorado Buffaloes: 7-2 (5-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 41-27 at Texas Tech
Week 12: Home vs. Utah
18. Washington State Cougars: 8-1 (0-0 Pac-12)
This Week: Leading Utah State 21-7 (LATE)
Week 12: Away at New Mexico
19. Louisville Cardinals: 6-3 (4-2 ACC)
This Week: Idle
Week 12: Away at Stanford
20. Clemson Tigers: 7-2 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 24-14 at Virginia Tech
Week 12: Away at Pittsburgh
21. LSU Tigers: 6-3 (3-2 SEC)
This Week: Lost 42-13 vs. No. 11 Alabama
Week 12: Away at Florida
22. Missouri Tigers: 7-2 (3-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 30-23 vs. Oklahoma
Week 12: Away at South Carolina
23. Army Black Knights: 9-0 (7-0 American)
This Week: Won 14-3 at North Texas
Week 12: Idle
24. South Carolina Gamecocks: 6-3 (4-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 28-7 at Vanderbilt
Week 12: Home vs. Missouri
25. Tulane Green Wave: 8-2 (6-0 American)
This Week: Won 52-6 vs. Temple
Week 12: Away at Navy
Dropped from Rankings: No. 17 Iowa State, No. 18 Pittsburgh