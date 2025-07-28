Deion Sanders Says Randy Moss Called Him 'Every Other Day' Amid Cancer Diagnosis
Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke candidly to the media on Monday morning, when he revealed the extent of the health issues he has been dealing with quietly for the last few months.
Sanders announced that he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his bladder this spring, and had both the tumor and his bladder removed as a result. He is now cancer-free, but adjusting to a new bodily norm and working to regain the weight he lost in the process.
At one point during the presser, Sanders read out a list of names as a "thank you" to those who supported him during his diagnosis. And as he expounded further on group, he revealed that broadcaster and former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss, who stepped away from the booth last season after a cancer diagnosis of his own, was an omnipresent friend and supporter over the last few months.
"Randy Moss called me every other day to make sure I was straight," Coach Prime told the room. "Randy Moss prayed for me, he and his wife told me what I needed to be doing. He's gone through some things very similar. Randy Moss, man. I love him to life. ... He gave me so much strength and so much guidance and so much love, respect and appreciation."
Watch part of that shoutout below:
Although there was a fear Sanders would be using this time to announce a medically-necessary exit from the Buffs program, Coach Prime made clear during Monday's conference that he will be returning to the sidelines this season, albeit with a few extra tweaks to accommodate his health. Moss, meanwhile, is expected back in the broadcast booth for Sunday NFL Countdown this upcoming season.