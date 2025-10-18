SI

Report: Holiday Bowl Considered Playing 2025 Game in Saudi Arabia

According to a new report from On3, Holiday Bowl officials considered moving the game to the Middle East.

Mike McDaniel

The Holiday Bowl considered a move to the Middle East. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Holiday Bowl, which annually pits an ACC school against either a current (or former) PAC-12 institution, considered moving this year's bowl game to Saudi Arabia, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of On3.

Bowl representatives flew to Saudi Arabia in the spring and met with Saudi officials about the possibility. However, ACC athletic directors discussed and ultimately reneged interest in playing the contest overseas.

The bowl game will remain in San Diego, and will be played on Jan. 2, 2026. The contest has been played since 1976, and remains one of college football's oldest bowl games.

This is the second time this week that Saudi Arabia has been mentioned in college football headlines. North Carolina general manager Mike Lombardi traveled to Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partnership for the program with the Saudis. Much like the Holiday Bowl talks, there was no deal agreed upon from Saudi Arabia for funding for the Tar Heels football program.

