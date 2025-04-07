Ryan Day Calls Ohio State's Starting QB Competition 'Neck-and-Neck'
Ohio State's quarterback competition is heating up this spring, as the Buckeyes try to replace departing senior Will Howard fresh off a national championship victory in January.
The Buckeyes have three quarterbacks vying for the starting job, and all three were former top recruits.
Tavien St. Clair is a true freshman early enrollee, who was one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025. As expected, he's behind in the competition that also features sophomore Julian Sayin, a former five-star who transferred to Ohio State from Alabama and junior Lincoln Kienholz, who was a former top recruit in his own right.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day told reporters on Monday morning that Kienholz and Sayin are "pretty much neck-and-neck" in the starting quarterback competition.
It will certainly be tough to replace Howard, a gritty veteran who had played in 50 career games, completing 63.8% of his throws for 9,796 yards and 83 touchdowns to 35 interceptions.
Howard saved his best for last, helping the Buckeyes capture the national championship over Notre Dame in January.