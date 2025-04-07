SI

Ryan Day Calls Ohio State's Starting QB Competition 'Neck-and-Neck'

The race is heating up this spring to replace departing starter Will Howard.

Ohio State's quarterback competition is heating up this spring, as the Buckeyes try to replace departing senior Will Howard fresh off a national championship victory in January.

The Buckeyes have three quarterbacks vying for the starting job, and all three were former top recruits.

Tavien St. Clair is a true freshman early enrollee, who was one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025. As expected, he's behind in the competition that also features sophomore Julian Sayin, a former five-star who transferred to Ohio State from Alabama and junior Lincoln Kienholz, who was a former top recruit in his own right.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day told reporters on Monday morning that Kienholz and Sayin are "pretty much neck-and-neck" in the starting quarterback competition.

It will certainly be tough to replace Howard, a gritty veteran who had played in 50 career games, completing 63.8% of his throws for 9,796 yards and 83 touchdowns to 35 interceptions.

Howard saved his best for last, helping the Buckeyes capture the national championship over Notre Dame in January.

