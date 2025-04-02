Big Sky School to File Application to Move Up to FBS for Football
The Sacramento State Hornets are filing paperwork with the NCAA to apply for a transition from the FCS up to the FBS, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Sacramento State is currently a member of the Big Sky conference at the FCS level, and plans to join the FBS as an independent.
The move, which is pending NCAA approval, would be effective in 2026. Next season would be Sacramento State's final year in the Big Sky, as well as the FCS. Assuming the NCAA approves the move, Sacramento State would be ineligible for the postseason both next season (in the FCS) and in 2026 (in the FBS).
Per Thamel, Sacramento State has been aggressive in accumulating NIL funding that would make the school competitive in a move up to the FBS. While the Hornets plan to initially start as an independent, their goal is to join a conference in the next few seasons.