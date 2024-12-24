SI

Scott Van Pelt, Stanford Steve Couldn’t Stop Laughing Over Coach's Postgame Comment

Andy Nesbitt

Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve had a good laugh over this. / @ESPN
Scott Van Pelt has heard people say a lot of wild things during his lengthy sports broadcasting career, but on Monday he lost it in a hilarious way when a college football coach found an interesting way to describe his excitement after a win.

In case you missed it, Northern Illinois beat Fresno State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. After the final whistle, Northern Illinois players dumped a bunch of french fries on their coach, Thomas Hammock.

Then during his postgame interview on ESPN, Hammock called that celebration "the best dump of my career."

Van Pelt and Stanford Steve had a good laugh over that:

Too funny. And yes, phrasing!

