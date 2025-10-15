Ranking the 2026 NFL Draft’s Top 50 Prospects: Intriguing QB1 Battle Brewing
The top of the 2026 NFL draft class has dramatically changed from our summer rankings.
Each of the top three quarterbacks—LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, Penn State’s Drew Allar and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik—has fallen out of the top 50 entirely. The No. 1 player, Clemson's edge T.J. Parker, is no longer inside the top 10. There are new entrants into the elite tier of prospects, and several dropouts.
Fluctuation at the top was the only true constant during the first half of the season. The second half serves as an opportunity to rebuild stock for those who’ve lost it, and a chance to cement it for those who’ve gained it.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s midseason look at the top 50 prospects in the draft.
1. Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami
Bain’s game isn’t flashy, but it’s dominant. The 6' 3", 275-pounder has high-level strength and routinely wins pass-rushing reps with power—he’s eighth in the FBS with 29 pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Bain doesn’t have an elite first step or general speed around the outside shoulder of a tackle, but he has quick, active hands to disengage and defeat blockers and has a variety of moves in his arsenal. Bain is an instinctive, powerful run defender with a high floor, and he’s been the most consistently punishing defender in the sport this fall.
2. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Tyson entered this season as the draft’s clear top receiver, but he’s taken several aspects of his game to another level. He possesses an invaluable combination of athleticism, route nuance, ball skills and run-after-catch ability—he’s dynamic with the ball in his hands due to his fluidity and suddenness. Tyson is an explosive route runner who creates considerable separation at the top of his routes, and the 6' 3", 195-pounder can align both inside and outside. He’s a tough cover.
3. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
The scouting report hasn’t changed in two years on Downs, who’s deadly consistent and as versatile as ever. He’s the ultimate chess piece, but with a level of mastery uncommon for a player who won’t turn 21 until December. Downs is athletic, explosive, instinctive and physical, and he has the range to roam from sideline to sideline—be it as a center fielder or in the box. The 6' 3", 205-pounder has the skill to play free safety, in the box or at nickel, and he has blitz ability, too. The question is how much the NFL knocks his size, particularly for a player who spends substantial time in the box.
4. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
Mauigoa faces questions about his next-level future, as some NFL teams may view the Hurricanes’ right tackle as a guard. But the 6' 3", 315-pounder has the skill set to stick at tackle, and he’s perhaps the draft’s most consistent run-blocking tackle. He routinely paves lanes for Miami’s rushing attack, and when he latches onto pass rushers, the rep ends. His grip strength is tremendous, and he’s athletic enough to be used as a puller in space or to climb to the second level. Mauigoa has allowed only two sacks and five total pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s been the nation’s best tackle thus far.
5. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
No prospect has raised their stock more this season than Reese, who’s been a multi-faceted game-wrecker in the heart of Ohio State’s defense. At 6' 4" and 243 pounds, Reese is big and freakishly athletic. His closing speed, especially downhill, is elite, and he has tremendous range in pursuit. Reese has 4.5 sacks this season—a nod to his prowess as a blitzer—and he holds his own during on-ball reps as an edge piece. He can drop into coverage and spy the quarterback, too. Reese’s blend of size, athleticism and versatility makes him an elite prospect.
6. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
Like his team at large, Woods is turning the corner after a slow start to the season, as he’s registered eight pressures and a half-sack over Clemson’s past three games. It’s difficult to ignore the athleticism and movement skills the 6' 3", 315-pounder possesses. He’s fluid, explosive laterally, can make plays in pursuit, and spent much of 2024 playing defensive end—he can kick outside at the next level if needed in certain fronts. Woods hasn’t handled blocks with the same power or efficiency as he did last year, and he’s struggled holding ground at the point of attack this season. But his athletic traits, coupled with how hard he plays, create a strong foundation.
7. Keldric Faulk, edge, Auburn
The 6' 6" Faulk added 15 pounds from 2024 to '25, going from 270 pounds to 285, but he’s kept his trademark athleticism. Faulk has a quick first step, is intelligent, and defends the run at a high level due to his twitchy, forceful hands. Faulk, a captain at Auburn, plays hard and is lauded as a key cultural asset. He’s powerful, versatile in his rush alignments, and has the length and athleticism to be a reliable finisher, though he still lacks nuance and diversity in his pass-rush plan and arsenal. If Faulk refines his attack, his upside is tantalizing.
8. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Love has only cemented his spot as the draft’s top running back this fall, and he’s answered questions about consistency and ability to handle larger workloads. Love, who stands 6' 0" and 214 pounds, is a home-run hitter who also wins with power and contact balance. He’s a tremendous pass catcher and can be a three-down weapon at the next level—he’s experienced lining up in the slot and at wide receiver. Love’s strength and contact balance enable him to absorb hits, keep running and he can create his own yards. He’ll be an early difference-maker at the next level.
9. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
Though he struggled with the complexities and disguises of Indiana’s defense, Moore’s body of work warrants the midseason spot as QB1. At 6' 3", 206 pounds, Moore has a fluid, repeatable delivery, proven game poise and the ability to extend plays. He’s smooth and accurate inside and outside of structure, and he generates impressive velocity on the move. Moore has experience working under center, and while he too often locks onto his initial target, he’s shown he can work through progressions. Only a redshirt sophomore, Moore is still young and relatively inexperienced in big moments—but he handled Penn State’s whiteout environment with veteran poise, and he has a natural ease to his game that’s uncommon.
10. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
Fano has season-long starting experience at both left and right tackle, though the 6' 6", 308-pounder has starred the past two seasons on the right side. Versatility aside, Fano’s calling card is athleticism—he’s explosive off the snap, fluid in space, efficient at the second level, and he has a smooth, twitchy kick-slide to handle speed rushers in pass protection. Fano added weight this offseason, going from 302 pounds to 308, but he still struggles to anchor at times against power rushers. While he plays hard and likes to finish reps, Fano is inherently a finesse blocker who doesn’t often control or displace defenders in the run game. The more weight he adds, the more well-rounded his skill set figures to become. Fano, who hasn’t allowed a sack this season, will enter the NFL as a quality pass protector with plenty of room to develop.
11. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
What the 5' 11", 180-pound Terrell lacks in size, he makes up for in competitiveness. He never stops swinging. Terrell is athletically gifted—he has loose hips and impressive transitional quickness when he’s asked to plant and drive—and his route anticipation enables him to mirror routes in man coverage. He’s physical, willing to help in run support and punches above his weight. Terrell had five pass breakups against Syracuse earlier this season, and he has three career interceptions. He’s a well-rounded corner with the athleticism, instincts and toughness to be an early starter.
12. T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson
Parker hasn’t been as consistently dominant or disruptive this season as he was in 2024, but he hasn’t lost the attributes that made him Sports Illustrated’s No. 1 player in summer scouting. While he’s not overly athletic, Parker has tremendous intelligence and is advanced with his hand usage. Parker is a steady run defender who sets a quality edge, can get off blocks, and he has powerful, violent hands. Parker’s production has dipped this year—he has only two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss after an 11-sack, 19.5-tackle-for-loss season in '24—but he’s reliable and stout on the end of the line of scrimmage.
13. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
Lemon has been among the nation’s top receivers this season after entering the year as the second-best wideout on his team. Ja’Kobi Lane, still viewed as a Day 2 prospect, earned most recognition, but Lemon is top 10 nationally with 44 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns. The 5' 11", 195-pound Lemon won’t impress with his sheer size or speed, but he’s a smooth mover, nuanced route runner and has reliable hands. He transitions quickly from receiver to runner after the catch, and he’s a legitimate playmaker in space.
14. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The 6' 5", 225-pound Mendoza has turned offseason optimism into regular-season validation. He has size, arm strength and accuracy, and his ball placement lends to explosive run-after-catch potential. The most underrated aspect of his game is his athleticism—he can extend plays, shift pockets and pick up yards when the opportunity presents itself. He’s made a few bad decisions in key moments under duress on the road, but he’s rebounded against Iowa and Oregon to lead game-winning drives. He’s intelligent, can work through reads, and has the arm to access any part of the field. Mendoza is firmly in the QB1 race.
15. Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge, Penn State
Penn State has produced at least one top-40 pick at defensive end or outside linebacker in five of the past six drafts, and Dennis-Sutton is poised to extend that streak. He’s well-defined at 6' 5" and 265 pounds, but he’s athletic, fluid and capable of winning around the arc. Dennis-Sutton uses his hands well during his rush, knocking blockers off balance or disrupting their punch, and he has a deep arsenal with a spin, rip and swipe, among others. Dennis-Sutton also has the strength and instincts to set a firm edge and make plays in the run game.
16. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
McCoy still hasn’t played in 2025 due to a torn ACL suffered in January, but his 2024 tape alone has him in the first round. Slender and wiry at 6' 0" and 193 pounds, McCoy is a fluid, explosive mover who can match receivers’ actions in man coverage and cover significant ground in bail technique as a zone defender. He made four interceptions in 2024, primarily due to his burst and aggressive eyes, and he has a strong understanding of route concepts. Though he struggles defeating blocks and can overstep his physicality at times in coverage, McCoy has the athleticism, instincts and ball production to be a top-20 pick—though it’d certainly help evaluators if he can get back on the field at some point this fall.
17. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Proctor has ridden one of the crazier rollercoasters among first-round picks this season. He struggled mightily in Alabama’s season-opening loss to Florida State, looking sluggish and off-balanced, but he’s been terrific since. Proctor is 6' 7" and 366 pounds, and he uses his size to punish defensive ends on rushing downs. He paves wide lanes, and when he gets his hands on pass rushers, he has the grip strength to control the rep. Proctor has also proven his athleticism in untraditional measures—he caught a screen pass against Georgia and nearly scored a rushing touchdown out of the wildcat formation against Missouri. He’s still working through balance and technical refinement issues, but Proctor has unteachable traits in his size, power and coordination.
18. David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech
Bailey has been college football’s most disruptive pure pass rusher this season. He leads the FBS with 44 pressures and 10 quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s tied for first nationally with 8.5 sacks. The 6' 5", 250-pound Bailey, who transferred from Stanford to Texas Tech in the offseason, has a quick first step, which opens up the rest of his game. He has the bend and flexion to win around the arc, owns a potent spin move to capitalize on over-setting tackles and he’s adept at turning speed into power. Bailey can beat tackles in so many ways, and his nuance and rush instincts are translatable traits. He’s not an elite run defender yet, and his feel for timing and hand usage is certainly better on pass-rushing downs, but he should enter the NFL with a chance to immediately play on pass-rushing downs.
19. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Ohio State is a wide receiver factory, and Tate is the latest production. The 6' 3", 195-pound Tate is lanky, intelligent and consistently explosive—he’s had gains of 40-plus yards in four of Ohio State’s first six games. Tate is a smooth route runner with a wide catch radius and tremendous ball skills. He has reliable hands and impressive concentration to track the ball and finish tough catches. A long strider, Tate can take the top off defenses, but he’s long been a skilled decelerator who doesn’t give routes away, which puts cornerbacks in mental conflict during routes. Buckeye receivers usually translate to the next level, and Tate has the goods to keep the trend rolling.
20. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
Sellers was, is and will likely remain an enigma. He has the best raw tools of any quarterback in the class; with a sturdy 6' 3", 240-pound frame, a rocket arm and tremendous athleticism. But he’s struggled finding consistent success within structure this season, as he’s scored only five touchdowns—four passing, one rushing—in five-and-a-half games. He’s playing behind a subpar offensive line, which has forced him to be hesitant at times in the pocket and sped up his processing, and he’s taken 15 sacks this season. A redshirt sophomore, Sellers would benefit from another year in school, but his flashes of play extension and out-of-structure brilliance this season have been tantalizing.
21. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
This is a deep tight end class, with several players capable of getting selected on the first two days of the draft. But through the first half of the season, Sadiq has been a level above the field. At 6' 3" and 245 pounds, Sadiq is a tremendous run blocker who desires to finish defenders on each snap. He’s also a steady playmaker in the passing game who can hit big plays—he had 20-plus-yard gains in each of Oregon’s first five games. Sadiq is athletic, physical, reliable and a quality post-catch weapon, which, coupled with his blocking acumen, makes him a terrific prospect.
22. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
Delane had buzz entering 2024 at Virginia Tech, where he earned third-team All-ACC honors, but he’s elevated his game at LSU. He starred in the Tigers’ Week 1 win over Clemson and hasn’t slowed down. The 6' 0", 190-pound Delane doesn’t have elite speed or length, but he’s highly intelligent and may have the best route recognition in the class. Delane is confident in his eyes, physical in coverage and projects well in both man and zone schemes—his athleticism, instincts and body control translate to both. He also has above-average ball skills and offers a legitimate bonus in run support.
23. Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M
Howell is a superb prospect because he embodies a speed rusher while also being capable of bullying blockers with power. At 6' 2" and 249 pounds, Howell has a lightning-quick first step, and he carries an abundance of speed around the perimeter—he has fluid, flexible ankles, enabling him to dip, bend and angle back toward the quarterback, to whom he has elite closing burst. Howell, who has eight sacks in six games, also has impressive change of direction and work cross-face of tackles, who overplay his speed. He has a deep arsenal of moves and has played his way into the first-round conversation.
24. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Simpson has been the most pleasant surprise in the quarterback class, rebounding well after a difficult season opener against Florida State. The 6' 2" 208-pound Simpson is good enough in the arm strength and athleticism department, but his intangibles are particularly impressive. He never appears rushed or rattled. Simpson operates at a high level with his timing and pre- and postsnap processing, and his accuracy allows him to attack tight windows confidently. Simpson has led Alabama to big road wins over Georgia and Missouri, and his poise in big moments and loud environments is impressive. He’s steady, and in a crop of signal-callers where consistency is hard to find, that’s a standout attribute.
25. Matayo Uiagalelei, edge, Oregon
Uiagalelei, who doesn’t turn 20 until draft day, checks a lot of boxes. He’s produced at a high level in a major conference—he had 10.5 sacks in 2024, and he has four sacks and 20 pressures this season—and he pairs a 6' 5", 272-pound frame with burst and bend. Uiagalelei is quick off the ball, refined with his hands, and can win with power and speed. He has an effective swipe, club, rip and bull rush, and when all else fails, he can make effort plays due to a motor that always runs hot.
26. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
Bell had subtle offseason hype and has earned more of it in a standout senior season. The 6' 2", 220-pounder is an elite run-after-catch player, using his size and strength to out-physical tacklers and his athleticism and instincts to win with finesse. Bell possesses quality ball skills—his hand-eye coordination and concentration are standout traits—and he can effectively stack corners in press coverage. In Louisville’s first two ACC games, Bell caught 22 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He’s a definite first-round sleeper.
27. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Though he’s still a redshirt sophomore, Lomu is a two-year starter at left tackle, and he’s a high-level pass blocker. The 6' 6", 308-pounder allowed only two sacks in 2024 and none thus far in 2025, and he’s given up only five pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus. A technician who’s added considerable mass in three years with the Utes, Lomu is a twitched-up, smooth-moving pass protector who flashes people-moving strength as a run blocker. He needs to get bigger, and he’s been penalized three times this season, but Lomu has the makings of a potential first-round pick.
28. A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon
Washington occupies space on the interior defensive line, standing 6' 3" and 330 pounds, but he’s much more than just a big body. Washington is strong and physical at the point of attack, with the power to extend his arms and control blockers. He has a potent punch, which he pairs with quality leg drive to bull-rush offensive linemen and collapse pockets. Washington is uber athletic for his size, as he’s quick off the snap and explosive in short areas. While he’s still raw in terms of pass-rush nuance and general instincts, Washington is big, strong, athletic, tough, physical—a collection of traits worth betting on.
29. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
Georgia has an impressive lineage of inside linebackers, and Allen is the latest smart, physical player from the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense. The 6' 1", 235-pounder is aggressive, taking on blocks in the run game, can make plays in coverage, and has found success as a blitzer—he has three sacks this season. Allen is a heavy-hitting tone-setter who’s adept at handling run fits and has three-down potential.
30. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
With McCoy on the sidelines, Hood, a Colorado transfer, has flourished as the Volunteers’ top cornerback. At 6' 0" and 195 pounds, Hood is smooth, athletic and has plenty of long speed. He has three interceptions over the past season and a half, and Hood has been one of the nation’s stickiest cover corners—he’s been targeted 27 times and allowed only 11 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.
31. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Hill entered the season as a potential top-15 pick. While he remains in contention, he hasn’t been the same disruptive game-wrecker he was in 2024. The 6' 3", 238-pound Hill has a similar skill set to Reese in that he’s big, athletic and wears multiple hats defensively. Hill flies downhill and is an effective blitzer—he made 8.5 sacks in 2024, and he has seven hurries on 38 blitzes this season, according to PFF. Hill is quick-footed and rangy, which lends itself favorably to coverage downs, but he’s a bit late to process and read and react to rushing plays. His size, athleticism and versatility are worthy of an early investment, but a return to his 2024 form would certainly raise his stock.
32. LT Overton, edge, Alabama
The 6' 5", 278-pound Overton is scheme versatile and can play inside and outside on the defensive line. His hands are powerful and efficient, enabling him to control blockers at the point of attack in the run game and condense pockets as a pass rusher. Overton has three sacks, five tackles for loss and 15 pressures this season, winning mostly by power with a bit of nuance. He’s laterally quick and will enter the NFL as a ready-made run defender with budding value on passing downs.
33. Connor Lew, C, Auburn
The draft’s best center and widely considered the best interior offensive lineman overall, Lew is a three-year starter and team captain. The 6' 3", 303-pound Lew has the intangibles to anchor a next-level offensive line, and he’s physically gifted, too. Lew is athletic with the necessary movement skills to reach landmarks, and he’s smart, tough and controlled on the interior. Lew has allowed only two sacks and three total pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s given up just three sacks in his time at Auburn.
34. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
Sophomore Ryan Williams dominates attention in Alabama’s receiving corps, but Bernard has been the team’s most productive receiver this season. Bernand, who stands 6' 1" and 204 pounds, lacks elite size and speed, but he’s a smooth route runner who wastes little movement and subsequently creates separation exiting his breaks. Bernard has soft, natural hands and quality ball skills, and his physicality as a blocker is a bonus in the running game.
35. Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
Versatility is the name of the game for Ramsey, who’s played 151 snaps at nickel, 60 snaps in the box and 58 snaps at free safety this season, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6' 0", 205-pound Ramsey is fluid and instinctual, and his cover skills prompted USC to give him extended action in the slot this season when injuries wounded the Trojans’ secondary. He’s dependable, has clean eyes and has taken on a bigger leadership role this fall. Ramsey should be an early-round plug-and-play piece to a secondary.
36. Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
Ioane, a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024, is the best pure guard in the draft and a potential first-round pick. At 6' 4" and 328 pounds, Ioane wins with physicality. He’s a traditional mauler with a desire to finish, and he routinely opens holes in the run game. With strong hands and a powerful base, Ioane is a sturdy pass protector—he hasn’t allowed a sack or quarterback hit across 175 pass-blocking snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
37. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
Brazzell has taken over for the Raiders’ fourth-round pick Dont’e Thornton as the Volunteers’ big-play threat. Brazzell is a lengthy, explosive wideout at 6' 5" and 200 pounds, and he hits his top gear quickly, allowing him to stack cornerbacks and separate on vertical routes. Brazzell is one of the draft’s best field-stretchers, but he has better footwork and route nuance than most receivers his size. He has good ball skills and downfield tracking ability, and his seven touchdowns are tied for the second most in the FBS.
38. Zion Young, edge, Missouri
A transfer from Michigan State, the 6' 5", 262-pound Young is lanky, explosive and disruptive as both a pass rusher and run defender. He’s quick off the line of scrimmage and attacks blockers with a physical, powerful punch to generate movement. He has seven tackles for loss, three sacks and 24 pressures this season, and he’s vaulted into the top 50 as a result. Young’s blend of size, strength and athleticism alone put him in Day 2 conversations this summer, but he’s turned potential into production.
39. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
Boston has taken the necessary steps to build on the All-Big Ten honorable mention season he had in 2024. Physical and gifted at the catch point, the 6' 4", 210-pound Boston thrives above the rim and has sticky hands. He has proven playmaking skills this season, headlined by a 78-yard punt return touchdown against UC Davis, and the competitiveness and route nuance that made him a top-50 prospect this summer remain impressive parts of his game. Boston doesn’t have an elite top gear, and his suddenness won’t impress, but he’s big, strong and nuanced enough to create space—and even when space doesn’t exist, his hand strength and ball skills take over.
40. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
Nicknamed “Big Citrus,” the 6' 4", 325-pound Orange is a traditional nose tackle who dictates the line of scrimmage. He won’t give much as a pass rusher—Orange’s only career sack came in 2024, and he has only eight pressures in seven games this season, according to Pro Football Focus—but he packs a powerful punch to displace blockers and has flashed swim, club and rip moves. Orange has a solid first step and adequate lateral range, so he’s far from stationary, and his power should give NFL offensive linemen trouble in single-block snaps early in his pro career.
41. John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma
Mateer enjoyed a strong first month to begin the season before sustaining a fracture in his throwing hand. He missed only one game but struggled in his Week 7 return against Texas, throwing three interceptions. Struggles aside, Mateer has impressed with his arm talent, accuracy, moxie and playmaking inside and outside structure. He can extend plays and hit explosives downfield, and he’s unafraid to challenge tight windows. Mateer, a redshirt junior, will have a decision to make at the end of the year, but he’s placed himself among the top five quarterbacks in the class.
42. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
After a statistically successful season in 2024 at Purdue, Klare started slow at Ohio State, catching six passes in his first four games. But over the past two games, in wins over Minnesota and Illinois, Klare has caught nine passes for 101 yards. The 6' 5", 243-pounder is a quality route runner—he’s nuanced, incorporating jab steps while suddenly snapping his hips to enter breaks—and he’s a fast, sudden athlete who can generate yards after the catch. Klare is still developing as a blocker, but he projects as an H-back or oversized slot receiver capable of beating linebackers and defensive backs.
43. R Mason Thomas, edge, Oklahoma
Thomas is undersized at 6' 2" and 249 pounds, but he’s a high-level athlete who can win with speed around the edge or turn his speed into power at the punch. Thomas has a quick first step, and when he gets to the top of the arc, he’s flexible and bendy, allowing him to flatten his arc toward the quarterback. A true senior, Thomas notched nine sacks in 2024, and he has four in six games this season to go along with 17 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s tough, competitive and athletic with untapped upside as he grows his rush nuance.
44. Justice Haynes, RB, Michigan
Haynes has been among college football’s breakout stars this season, emerging as the leader in the clubhouse to be the second running back off the board in April. The 5' 11", 210-pound Alabama transfer has a strong base and above-average contact balance, which helps him break through and bounce off would-be tacklers. Haynes is physical and always falls forward, routinely picking up hidden yards. He’s a big-play threat who has five runs of 50-plus yards in six games, and he has a three-down skill set—Haynes is a stout blocker, and while he’s not the type of running back who’d change a team’s passing offense, he’s made 10 catches as a security blanket.
45. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
Long and lanky at 6' 3" and 210 pounds, McNeil-Warren is fast, urgent and aggressive when triggering downhill to defend the run, and he’s innately skilled at creating turnovers—McNeil-Warren has forced eight fumbles and intercepted four passes since 2023. McNeil-Warren’s 91.1 Pro Football Focus coverage grade ranks second among defensive backs with at least 100 snaps, and he has experience—albeit unsubstantial—playing nickel. McNeil-Warren projects best as a physical strong safety who can cover tight ends, and he’ll be a riser during the predraft process.
46. Joshua Josephs, edge, Tennessee
Josephs flashed as a complement to first-round pick James Pearce Jr. last season, but he’s taken a significant step this year. At 6' 3" and 240 pounds, Josephs is proportionally long, and everything he does is twitchy. He’s athletic and quick off the line, and he has violent, aggressive hands to disengage from blocks. Josephs is physical and strong at the point of attack—he can collapse pockets with bull rushes, and he knocks back offensive tackles at the punch. When opponents try to block him with tight ends, he keeps himself clean with his strength and length. Josephs closes ground quickly and routinely finishes when the opportunity exists.
47. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Perhaps overshadowed by Reese and Downs on Ohio State’s defense, Styles is a converted safety who has turned into a standout linebacker with exciting tools. The 6' 4", 243-pound Styles, who moved to linebacker in the spring of 2024, is a springy athlete, with explosive range and closing burst. He’s strong at the point of attack and adept at taking on blocks, and he’s proven he can win as an edge rusher with first-step quickness and hand usage. Styles has taken a step forward in coverage this season, and he’s developing into a three-down force.
48. Austin Barber, OT, Florida
Barber endured difficult outings against Miami and Texas A&M, but his traits and experience—he’s started over 30 games in the past four seasons—keep him in the top 50. The 6' 6", 314-pound Barber has smooth feet, consistent pad level and the strength necessary to anchor in pass protection. He uses his body well as a run blocker, be it sealing lanes or taking advantageous angles, and he can kick out edge rushers to open lanes. Barber has struggled with speed at times this season, a surprising revelation given his foot quickness and athleticism in space. How much weight evaluators place on his isolated poor performances will determine how high he goes.
49. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
Trigg will have one of the best highlight reels of any offensive player in the class thanks to his elite ball skills—he has soft, natural hands, can make one-handed catches and has tremendous hand-eye coordination. The 6' 4", 240-pounder is athletic and moves well in space, and he’s challenging to bring down. A second-team All-Big 12 pick in 2024, Trigg has been among the nation’s most productive tight ends, catching 29 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns. Trigg essentially serves as an oversized slot, and while his top gear isn’t enough to stretch defenses, his concentration and fearlessness over the middle allow him to work the seam—Trigg projects as an athletic mismatch at the next level.
50. Damon Wilson II, edge, Missouri
Wilson, a Georgia transfer, has come into his own in his first season at Missouri. The 6' 4", 250-pound Wilson is quick off the line of scrimmage and carries his speed throughout the rest of his rep. He’s lanky, fluid and highly disruptive—Wilson has 5.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and 27 pressures this season. He’s No. 11 in the FBS in pressures and No. 12 with 17 hurries. Wilson needs to refine his hands and rush plan, but he’s athletically gifted and enjoying an ultra-productive season.