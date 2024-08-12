Shane Beamer Putting Two Walk-ons on Scholarship Is the Best Thing You'll See Today
College football programs across the country are hard at work in fall camp preparing for the new season, which means it's that time of year again for the always viral videos of walk-ons being rewarded scholarships to emerge across the internet once again.
On Sunday, it was South Carolina's turn to get its fans fired up and excited for two hardworking veterans in redshirt senior running back Bradley Dunn and redshirt junior linebacker Ronnie Porter.
Both players, who have been used sparingly throughout their respective tenures with the program, earned the scholarships in a team meeting to go over practice film.
Coach Shane Beamer highlighted plays made by Dunn and Porter in practice, and commended their hard work before announcing that they were being put on scholarship. Their teammates mobbed them upon hearing the news as the meeting room erupted in celebration.
Here's the clip courtesy of South Carolina's official football account on X (formerly Twitter).
Fans loved it on social media.