Shannon Sharpe Had Priceless Line About Bill Belichick’s Beach Photos With Girlfriend
Bill Belichick is very busy with his new job as the head coach of the University of North Carolina football team, but over the weekend he was able to enjoy some time off and hit the beach with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
The 72-year-old football coach has been seeing the 24-year-old Hudson for a while now and he's even having her help out with some of the inner workings of the UNC football program.
At the beach, Belichick was seen helping keep Hudson up in the air as the two posed for some impressive, and very acrobatic, photos down in Jupiter, Fla.
Check these out:
Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith had some fun talking about those photos on Monday's First Take, with Sharpe dropping this funny one-liner: "At 73, if you see me with my legs up like that, call the paramedics." He got Belichick's age wrong, but that didn't ruin the joke.
Here's that discussion:
Too funny.