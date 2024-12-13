Shedeur Sanders Asked About Raiders Stadium Post by Travis Hunter Amid Draft Rumors
Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders made waves on social media recently when he posted a picture of the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium on his Instagram story.
Many took that post to mean that Sanders wanted to be drafted by Las Vegas next April, which is certainly a potential possibility for the projected top-five pick.
Sanders's Heisman finalist teammate, Travis Hunter, made sure to make Sanders address the post on The Travis Hunter Show this week. Take a listen around the 4:30 mark.
"I got a few questions related to Las Vegas...You know what I'm talkin' about, bro, what you posted on your story. Why you posting that, bro?" Hunter said with a smile on his face.
"Because it's a nice stadium, bro," Sanders said in response.
"OK...ok," Hunter said dismissing Sanders with a big grin. "You're right it's a nice stadium, it is a nice stadium."
There may have been more to the post than Sanders is letting on, but ultimately, the Raiders are expected to be in the quarterback market one way or another this offseason, which makes a selection of the Colorado quarterback in April's draft a distinct possibility.
Colorado hosts BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 as Sanders and Hunter conclude their respective college careers.