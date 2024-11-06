SI

Shedeur Sanders Clarified Colorado Class Registration Comment from Viral Video

Sanders reaffirmed his 2025 NFL draft plans when reminded by Buffaloes coaches to register for the next semester's classes in a Monday video that has since gone viral.

Tim Capurso

Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders during an October 19 game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders during an October 19 game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In a Monday video posted by Colorado, team coaches reminded players to register for classes for the following semester, leading to a viral comment from star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is almost certainly headed to the NFL draft following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

"Register for classes? I'm going to the league," Sanders wisecracked in the video. "After last game, y’all not gonna see me (next year)," he later added.

But, besides NFL dreams, Sanders has another reason for leaving the school his father and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders coaches.

The younger Sanders, in a post onto his account on X (formerly Twitter) further clarified his viral comment, stating that he is ahead of schedule for his graduation from the university.

"I'm graduating early btw," Sanders wrote.

Sanders, a senior, is majoring in sociology. His early graduation, coupled with his rising odds to be the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, is further justification for leaving the Buffaloes.

The Dallas, Texas native has completed 73.3% of his passes for 2,591 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding three rushing scores in eight games played.

Heading into a Saturday road tilt against Texas Tech (6-3), Colorado (6-2) is the No. 20-ranked team in the nation.

Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

