Shedeur Sanders Has Message for Anyone Commenting on Travis Hunter’s Relationship
Travis Hunter has had an unforgettable junior season with the Colorado Buffaloes and will likely have his name called early in the NFL draft this coming April.
And while the latest Heisman Trophy winner has been soaking in the accolades that have come with his stellar play on both sides of the ball, he has also had to deal with some nonsense off the field with people commenting on his relationship with his fiancee, Leanna Lenee.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has Hunter's back and shared a message Sunday night for all the celebrities and athletes who have been talking about Hunter's personal life.
"All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around," Sanders tweeted. "At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool."
Hunter, who appeared to delete his Instagram account over the weekend, and the Buffaloes will close out the season with a matchup against BYU in the Alamo Bowl this Saturday.