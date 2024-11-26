Shedeur Sanders Issues Bold Statement in Support of Travis Hunter Amid Awards Debate
Shedeur Sanders is sticking up for his teammate.
The finalists for several major college football awards were announced on Tuesday and many were shocked Colorado's Travis Hunter was not among the finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award. Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders was furious his star player wasn't included.
Hunter was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the best all-around player; the Biletnikoff, for the best wide receiver; the Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player; the Hornung Award, which is given to the nation's most versatile player; and the Walter Camp Award, which honors the nation's most outstanding player.
Hunter's quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, jumped on social media to defend his teammate. He tweeted, "@TravisHunterJr is the best player in college football."
It's clear the Sanders family believes Hunter was snubbed.
Hunter is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this year. Through 11 games he has 82 receptions for 1,036 yards and 11 touchdowns, with an additional rushing touchdown. On defense, he has made 30 tackles, defended nine passes, intercepted three, and forced a fumble.
He should take home plenty of hardware when the season is over.