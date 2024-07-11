SI

Shedeur Sanders Ripped by Fans Over Colorado Super Bowl Comment

Andy Nesbitt

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes were the talk of the college football world last season when they got out to a 3-0 start in Deion Sanders's first year as the head coach. They then went on to lose seven of their last eight games to finish 4-8 and well out of bowl contention.

Shedeur Sanders will be back under center for Colorado this season in what could be his final year before making the jump to the NFL.

The QB and his teammates attended the Big 12 media day Wednesday in Las Vegas and he had lots of people talking on social media about his claim that Colorado is every team's Super Bowl.

Considering how last season went, that's a tough claim to make.

Fans roasted him for it:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Football