Shedeur Sanders Ripped by Fans Over Colorado Super Bowl Comment
Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes were the talk of the college football world last season when they got out to a 3-0 start in Deion Sanders's first year as the head coach. They then went on to lose seven of their last eight games to finish 4-8 and well out of bowl contention.
Shedeur Sanders will be back under center for Colorado this season in what could be his final year before making the jump to the NFL.
The QB and his teammates attended the Big 12 media day Wednesday in Las Vegas and he had lots of people talking on social media about his claim that Colorado is every team's Super Bowl.
Considering how last season went, that's a tough claim to make.
Fans roasted him for it:
