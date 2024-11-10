Shedeur Sanders Signs Texas Tech Fan's Tortilla After Colorado's Wild Road Victory
It's one thing for a program to orient itself around its players' branding, as Colorado has done the past two years under coach Deion Sanders.
It's quite another for its players to execute that in practice—and Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders did that Saturday in most unusual fashion.
Over the course of Colorado's 41–27 win over Texas Tech, Red Raiders fans littered their home turf with tortillas. It's a longstanding tradition that frequently bewilders outsiders, and Shedeur Sanders was no exception.
“They kept throwing tortillas at me so I had to sign one," Sanders told reporters via Ryland Scholes of The Ralphie Report. Scholes then posted a picture of a signed tortilla.
Sanders was terrific Saturday against Texas Tech, completing 30 of his 43 pass attempts for 291 yards and three touchdowns. His Buffaloes sit in second place in the Big 12, a half-game back of BYU.
More importantly, however, the quarterback created a priceless memorabilia piece for a fan.