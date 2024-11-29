Shedeur Sanders Vows NIL Donation to Ensure Colorado Has 'Super Team' Going Forward
It might not end in the College Football Playoff, but there can be little doubt Colorado has had a season to remember. In the aftermath of a 4-8 season long on style but short on substance, the Buffaloes successfully married the two in 2024—and won nine games for the first time since 2016.
The question is whether Colorado can keep the fun going. The Buffs struggled mightily to replicate that '16 breakout, posting three consecutive 5-7 seasons after going 10-4.
On Friday, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders vowed to do his part to keep the ball rolling in Boulder—even as he looks toward his NFL future.
"I'm gonna donate to the (NIL) collective for sure," Sanders said after the Buffaloes dismantled Oklahoma State 52–0. "I'll make sure we have a super team next year!"
Considering Colorado landed four prospects in a 30-minute span Thursday, Sanders might not have to give all that much to get the Buffaloes there.