Shedeur Sanders Vows NIL Donation to Ensure Colorado Has 'Super Team' Going Forward

The Buffaloes quarterback wants to keep the fun in Boulder going.

Patrick Andres

Shedeur Sanders passes during Colorado's 52–0 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29, 2024.
Shedeur Sanders passes during Colorado's 52–0 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29, 2024. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
It might not end in the College Football Playoff, but there can be little doubt Colorado has had a season to remember. In the aftermath of a 4-8 season long on style but short on substance, the Buffaloes successfully married the two in 2024—and won nine games for the first time since 2016.

The question is whether Colorado can keep the fun going. The Buffs struggled mightily to replicate that '16 breakout, posting three consecutive 5-7 seasons after going 10-4.

On Friday, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders vowed to do his part to keep the ball rolling in Boulder—even as he looks toward his NFL future.

"I'm gonna donate to the (NIL) collective for sure," Sanders said after the Buffaloes dismantled Oklahoma State 52–0. "I'll make sure we have a super team next year!"

Considering Colorado landed four prospects in a 30-minute span Thursday, Sanders might not have to give all that much to get the Buffaloes there.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

