Shilo Sanders Surprised Former Colorado Teammates With a Cool Gift
Shilo Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in April. Sanders showed how happy he was to be at rookie camp in May by shaking the hands of every media member with a big smile on his face. His joy continued last week as he surprised all his former teammates at Colorado with a gift.
Sanders apparently bought Apple watches for the entire Colorado football team. Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas posted a video showing some teammates opening the watches last week.
Be warned that the language in the video is NSFW.
Sanders signed a three-year, $2.9 million with Tampa Bay, so if he really bought watches for the entire team, that's a pretty decent chunk of his first season salary of just over $840,000.
Whatever percentage of his salary he spent, it should generate some good publicity for his father's program in Boulder. Even with both Deion's sons moving on to the NFL, the Colorado football program remains a family business.