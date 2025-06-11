SI

Shilo Sanders Surprised Former Colorado Teammates With a Cool Gift

Stephen Douglas

Shilo Sanders signs an autograph during the 2024 Colorado Buffaloes season.
Shilo Sanders signs an autograph during the 2024 Colorado Buffaloes season. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shilo Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in April. Sanders showed how happy he was to be at rookie camp in May by shaking the hands of every media member with a big smile on his face. His joy continued last week as he surprised all his former teammates at Colorado with a gift.

Sanders apparently bought Apple watches for the entire Colorado football team. Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas posted a video showing some teammates opening the watches last week.

Be warned that the language in the video is NSFW.

Sanders signed a three-year, $2.9 million with Tampa Bay, so if he really bought watches for the entire team, that's a pretty decent chunk of his first season salary of just over $840,000.

Whatever percentage of his salary he spent, it should generate some good publicity for his father's program in Boulder. Even with both Deion's sons moving on to the NFL, the Colorado football program remains a family business.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/College Football