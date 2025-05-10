Shilo Sanders Showed How Thrilled He Was at Minicamp Presser With Classy Gesture
Former Colorado defensive back and Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted free agent signing Shilo Sanders is grateful for his NFL opportunity which begins this week at rookie minicamp.
As Sanders entered his press conference at Bucs minicamp Saturday, he couldn't help but smile. And before he stepped in front of the microphone, he began with quite the polite gesture for the media members in attendance.
"My new media team here," Sanders said excitedly with open arms as he walked into the press conference Saturday, via ESPN's Jenna Laine. Before taking questions, he took a moment to make his way around the room and shake each media member's hand.
New York Giants first-round pick and former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart did something similar at his rookie minicamp, asking each reporter to introduce themselves so he could begin to put faces to names.
Shilo, the son of Colorado coach and NFL great Deion Sanders, signed a one-year UDFA deal with the Bucs following the 2025 NFL draft as he'll compete to make Tampa Bay's final roster. His brother, Shedeur, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round after a long slide in the draft. Shedeur was initially protected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board. Now, he's having a great time at his rookie minicamp, just like his brother Shilo.