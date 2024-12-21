SMU QB Preston Stone Commits to Northwestern
SMU Mustangs quarterback Preston Stone committed to the Northwestern Wildcats out of the transfer portal on Saturday afternoon, according to Pete Nakos of On3.
Stone, who was a third-team All-AAC selection in 2023, ceded his starting quarterback job to Kevin Jennings in September, and sat behind him all season. A transfer was inevitable after Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee turned to Jennings permanently. Stone announced his intention to transfer on Dec. 10, and news of his commitment to Northwestern broke within an hour of the Mustangs' loss to Penn State on Saturday in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.
Despite announcing that he would enter the transfer portal, Stone remained with the Mustangs through Saturday's game. Starting quarterback Kevin Jennings turned the ball over three times in the first half en route to a 28-0 halftime deficit, but the Mustangs never turned to Stone—a proven starter with plenty of experience to his name. Perhaps his impending transfer was a reason why.
Stone is a career 59.3% passer, and has thrown for 4,030 yards and 35 touchdowns to eight interceptions in his career. He's an instant upgrade at Northwestern and should provide the Wildcats with stability under center in 2025.