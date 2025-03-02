SI

‘SNL’ Roasted Bill Belichick With Funny One-Liner During Weekend Update

Michael Che didn't hold back with this one.
Bill Belichick has been busy the past few months getting things going with his new job as the head football coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The 72-year-old has also made headlines with his relationship, as he's been dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson for a while now.

Michael Che had some fun with Belichick during Weekend Update on this weekend's Saturday Night Live, saying:

"Last week, a U.S. appeals court blocked a Biden-era student debt relief plan, which means the only way for young people to pay off their student loans is by dating Bill Belichick."

Here's that moment:

