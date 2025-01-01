South Carolina's Shane Beamer Responds to Bret Bielema's 'Bush League' Citrus Bowl Taunt
Tempers flared at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Tuesday between South Carolina and Illinois.
After Illini defensive back Jaheim Clarke went down with an injury, his coach Bret Bielema walked over to check on him. Once he was done with the check-up, he held his arms out to both sides in the signal for substitution. He did this with quite a bit of attitude, and in the direction of Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer.
The move appeared to be a reference to some of the gamesmanship South Carolina was using against Illinois, making late defensive substitutions to disrupt the Illini offense.
Beamer did not appreciate the gesture, and charged at Bielema, before eventually being held back by assistants.
While the two did not escalate things at the postgame handshake, Beamer addressed the moment while speaking with reporters after the game, and did not hold back.
“It's heated and competitive out there but in all my years of being around football, I've never seen an opposing head coach come to the opposing team sideline and basically make a gesture toward the opposing head coach,” Beamer said. “I think he was upset at something we did on the kick return.”
If anyone was concerned about bowl games keeping their relevance after the expansion of the College Football Playoff, let the intensity of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl be your answer.