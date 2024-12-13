Sports Illustrated 2024 College Football All-Americans
After a landscape-shifting college football season unlike any other, bowl games and the College Football Playoff await. With the regular season in the rearview mirror, here’s Sports Illustrated’s college football All-American teams for 2024.
First Team Offense
QB: Dillon Gabriel, redshirt senior, Oregon Ducks
On his third school, Gabriel stepped right in where Bo Nix led off and took the passing offense to another level at Oregon, as the Ducks went 13–0, won the Big Ten and earned the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Gabriel completed 73.2% of his passes for 3,558 yards and 28 touchdowns to just six interceptions to punch his ticket as a Heisman Finalist.
RB: Ashton Jeanty, junior, Boise State Broncos
There aren’t enough words to adequately express how special Ashton Jeanty has been in 2024 for the Broncos, who won the Mountain West conference and clinched a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff after a 12–1 season. Jeanty is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy after capturing his second straight Offensive Player of the Year award in the Mountain West while rushing for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns. He sits just 131 yards short of Barry Sanders’s single-season rushing record.
RB: Cam Skattebo, senior, Arizona State Sun Devils
While Jeanty has stolen the show, Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo has been key to the Sun Devils’ Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth. Skattebo rushed for 1,568 yards and 19 touchdowns, while adding 506 yards and three touchdown catches. He’s been one of the best backs in the sport this season.
WR: Travis Hunter, junior, Colorado Buffaloes
Is there anything Travis Hunter can’t do? He’s on our All-American team at two different positions for a reason. Hunter has proven to be one of college football’s best players at two different positions, and appears poised to capture the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 14. As a receiver, Hunter’s caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Buffaloes.
WR: Xavier Restrepo, redshirt senior, Miami Hurricanes
Restrepo made a leap from a good receiver to a great one in his final year of college eligibility, as the Hurricanes upgraded at quarterback with Cam Ward. Restrepo was the primary beneficiary for a much-improved Miami offense. He caught 69 passes for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.
TE: Harold Fannin Jr., junior, Bowling Green Falcons
Harold Fannin Jr. made his case for the best tight end in college football by putting up video game numbers in the MAC for Bowling Green, who spent most of the season in the thick of the conference championship race. The Falcons relied heavily upon the junior tight end, who caught 100 passes for 1,342 yards and nine scores.
OT: Kelvin Banks Jr., junior, Texas Longhorns
Look no further than the SEC championship to see the effect that Kelvin Banks Jr. has on the Texas offensive line. Banks missed the contest with an ankle injury, and the Longhorns struggled mightily on the perimeter to block Georgia’s defensive line that boasts several NFL prospects. Banks’s health is key to the Longhorns in their quest to win a national title. He’s the best tackle in the sport when he’s healthy, and he’ll be a high draft pick next April.
OT: Wyatt Milum, senior, West Virginia Mountaineers
When West Virginia’s offense was at its best, it was running directly behind Wyatt Milum. Milum anchored an offensive line that helped the Mountaineers finish the season 27th nationally in rushing yards per game at 192.7.
OG: Bill Katsigiannis, senior, Army Black Knights
Army was one of the best Group of Five teams in the FBS this season and led the nation in rushing at 314.4 yards per game. Senior guard Bill Katsigiannis was the best player on the offensive line, as exhibited by his first-team All-AAC selection.
OG: Donovan Jackson, senior, Ohio State Buckeyes
Jackson has been one of the best guards in the country in 2024, as he captured a first-team All-Big Ten selection for a prolific Ohio State offense.
C: Cooper Mays, senior, Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee had one of the nation’s best rushing attacks thanks to standout running back Dylan Sampson. An experienced offensive line was led by senior center Cooper Mays, a first-team All-SEC performer in 2024.
Second Team Offense
QB: Cam Ward, senior, Miami Hurricanes
RB: Dylan Sampson, junior, Tennessee Volunteers
RB: Kaleb Johnson, junior, Iowa Hawkeyes
WR: Nick Nash, redshirt senior, San Jose State Spartans
WR: Tetairoa McMillan, junior, Arizona Wildcats
TE: Orange Gadsden II, redshirt junior, Syracuse Orange
OT: Will Campbell, junior, LSU Tigers
OT: Aireontae Ersery, redshirt senior, Minnesota Golden Gophers
OG: Luke Kandra, senior, Cincinnati Bearcats
OG: Dylan Fairchild, redshirt junior, Georgia Bulldogs
C: Seth McLaughlin, redshirt senior, Ohio State Buckeyes
Honorable Mention Offense
QB: Bryson Daily, senior, Army Black Knights
RB: Jordan James, junior, Oregon Ducks
RB: Omarion Hampton, junior, North Carolina Tar Heels
WR: Jeremiah Smith, freshman, Ohio State Buckeyes
WR: Tre Harris, senior, Ole Miss Rebels
TE: Holden Willis, senior, Middle Tennessee State
OT: Josh Conerly Jr., junior, Oregon Ducks
OT: Kage Casey, redshirt sophomore, Boise State Broncos
OG: Tyler Booker, junior, Alabama Crimson Tide
OG: Willie Lampkin, senior, North Carolina Tar Heels
C: Parker Brailsford, sophomore, Alabama Crimson Tide
First Team Defense
DE: Abdul Carter, junior, Penn State Nittany Lions
The 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year recorded 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss for a stout Nittany Lions defense that is key to any chance the program has at winning a national title.
DE: Kyle Kennard, redshirt senior, South Carolina Gamecocks
The Nagurski Award winner, given to the National Defensive Player of the Year, was a force to be reckoned with in 2024. Kennard’s 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss were key for a resurgent South Carolina program that found itself in late season contention for the College Football Playoff.
DT: Mason Graham, junior, Michigan Wolverines
Graham was a force on the interior defensive line for the Wolverines, showing elite run stopping ability to go along with his 3.5 sacks. He declared for the NFL draft and is expected to be a first-round pick.
DT: Walter Nolen, junior, Ole Miss Rebels
Nolen is one of the best defensive linemen in the country, and picked up right where he left off at Ole Miss after transferring in from Texas A&M. Nolen was voted first-team All-SEC after recording 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
LB: Anthony Hill Jr., sophomore, Texas Longhorns
Hill was snubbed from first-team All-SEC after putting together an impressive sophomore season at Texas. He recorded 90 combined tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles. He will return in 2025 as one of the nation’s top linebackers.
LB: Jay Higgins, redshirt senior, Iowa Hawkeyes
As usual, the Iowa defense was stout in 2024, and linebacker Jay Higgins was the best player of the bunch. Higgins recorded 118 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions and two forced fumbles as he resided in the middle of one of the nation’s top defenses.
LB: Jalon Walker, junior, Georgia Bulldogs
Walker captured the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker, but like Anthony Hill Jr. was also snubbed from first-team All-SEC. Georgia’s defense was a bit up and down relative to what it’s been historically under Kirby Smart, but was still ranked 23rd nationally in scoring defense allowing 20.38 points per game. Walker recorded 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this season for the Bulldogs.
CB: Travis Hunter, junior, Colorado Buffaloes
As mentioned above, Hunter is not only a first-team selection at wide receiver, but he’s also a first-team selection at cornerback. He snagged four interceptions, recorded 11 passes defended, forced a fumble and added 32 combined tackles. Opposing quarterbacks knew it wasn’t a good idea to throw in Hunter’s direction.
CB: Nohl Williams, redshirt senior, Cal Golden Bears
Williams was the best cornerback in the ACC this season in Cal’s first year in the league. The redshirt senior corner led the FBS with seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.
S: Caleb Downs, sophomore, Ohio State Buckeyes
Downs burst onto the scene last season at Alabama as one of the best safeties in the country as a true freshman, and picked up right where he left off after transferring to Ohio State following Nick Saban’s retirement. Following 62 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, three passes defended and one interception, he’s once again one of the best the nation has to offer in the back end of the secondary.
S: Xavier Watts, senior, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame has the best overall defense it’s had in at least two decades, and Watts has been a significant part of the unit. After winning the Nagurski Trophy last season and being named a first-team All-American, Watts is once again in the mix. He’s one of the top safeties in the country.
Second Team Defense
DE: Nic Scourton, junior, Texas A&M Aggies
DE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, senior, Boston College Eagles
DT: Derrick Harmon, junior, Oregon Ducks
DT: Alfred Collins, senior, Texas Longhorns
LB: Aiden Fisher, junior, Indiana Hoosiers
LB: Shaun Dolac, redshirt senior, Buffalo Bulls
LB: Danny Stutsman, senior, Oklahoma Sooners
CB: Jermod McCoy, sophomore, Tennessee Volunteers
CB: Jahdae Barron, redshirt senior, Texas Longhorns
S: Malaki Starks, junior, Georgia Bulldogs
S: Nick Emmanwori, junior, South Carolina Gamecocks
Honorable Mention Defense
DE: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, redshirt senior, Virginia Tech
DE: Mikail Kamara, redshirt junior, Indiana Hoosiers
DT: Rylie Mills, senior, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
DT: Ty Robinson, senior, Nebraska Cornhuskers
LB: Barrett Carter, senior, Clemson Tigers
LB: Whit Weeks, sophomore, LSU Tigers
LB: Isaiah Glasker, redshirt sophomore, BYU Cougars
CB: D’Angelo Ponds, sophomore, Indiana Hoosiers
CB: Jermari Harris, redshirt senior, Iowa Hawkeyes
S: Lathan Ransom, senior, Ohio State Buckeyes
S: Jalen Catalon, senior, UNLV Rebels
First Team Specialists
K: Collin Rogers, junior, SMU Mustangs
SMU went 11–2, finished as the runner-up in the ACC, and had one of the nation’s best kickers in Rogers, who went a perfect 51-for-51 on extra points and 23-of-31 on field goals.
P: Brett Thorson, junior, Georgia Bulldogs
Thorson left the SEC championship game with a long-term injury after hurting his leg and will certainly be missed by the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. Thorson had a significant impact in several games this year, including both matchups against Texas with his ability to flip the field. He averaged 47.6 yards per punt this season.
AP: Tyler Warren, senior, Penn State Nittany Lions
In a year where two tight ends overshadow all the rest, it was nearly impossible to pick between Harold Fannin Jr. of Bowling Green and Tyler Warren of Penn State, who were both incredibly important to their respective offenses and demanded a high target share in the passing game. As such, Warren is SI’s first-team all-purpose player after catching 88 passes for 1,062 yards and six touchdowns. He also was a dangerous wildcat quarterback in the red zone, adding 191 yards rushing and four TDs on the ground while completing three of five passes for 35 yards and a TD. Warren might have scored the season’s coolest touchdown on a play against USC in which he snapped the ball as an eligible receiver and then went downfield to make a contested catch in the end zone. One last thing: he also had a punt against Minnesota.
Second Team Specialists
K: Ben Sauls, senior, Pittsburgh Panthers
P: Eddie Czaplicki, senior, USC Trojans
AP: Ricky White III, senior, UNLV Rebels
Honorable Mention Specialists
K: Dominic Zvada, junior, Michigan Wolverines
P: Kai Kroeger, redshirt senior, South Carolina Gamecocks
AP: Winston Wright Jr., senior, East Carolina Pirates