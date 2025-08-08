Sports Illustrated’s College Football Preseason Top 25: No. 11 Oregon
Through Aug. 22, Sports Illustrated will count down its preseason college football Top 25 with overviews of each team. Here are the full rankings so far.
Great seasons can be had by schools across the country even if that postseason triumph doesn’t come in the final game.
Oregon is a good example of this as the Ducks’ 2024 campaign might just be the best in school history—not something said lightly given the program has played in two national title games. They effortlessly transitioned into the Big Ten and won the league in handing out a hearty West Coast welcome to their new Midwestern brethren. They had some magical moments, like when Autzen Stadium was rocking to beat Ohio State, or they pulled one out against Wisconsin, or perhaps for the catharsis that came from thumping Washington to be back on the right side of the ledger against their most bitter rival.
What’s more, they were fun to watch. Dillon Gabriel was better than advertised at quarterback, there were dudes all over in an explosive offense. The defense was every bit the fast and physical group they were recruited to be.
Alas, the lasting image of this team after an undefeated regular season and a conference title? Well that had to be giving up play after play (after play) to the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. The No. 1 overall seed in the CFP was one and done in a way that felt every bit as painful as that would indicate. There’s some solace in knowing that they had a win over the eventual national champion and that was also the only team that beat them all season, but it still stings nonetheless.
Now comes time for the encore, where hopefully some of those lessons from Pasadena translate into an improvement across the board in both the regular season and the one that follows. There’s still plenty of talent in Eugene, Ore., another new crop of expensive transfers that add to the roster and a manageable schedule that should result in Oregon being a contender in the league and for that ultimate prize which has so far eluded the program.
“I’m very excited about this team,” coach Dan Lanning said. “When you see our team play, you’re going to see a team that plays with toughness. A year ago we got asked the question, Are we tough enough to be in the Big Ten? I think we were able to answer those questions on the field last year.”
Now comes the hard part: building on it. There are enough question marks with new faces that you don’t automatically pencil in the Ducks for a return trip, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they did given how the program has built itself up.
Fast Facts
2024 record: 13–1, 9–0 Big Ten
Offense: 34.9 ppg (17th in FBS), 6.39 yards per play (20th)
Defense: 19.4 ppg (16th in FBS), 5.14 yards per play (36th)
On the Headset
Dan Lanning, entering Year 4 in Eugene, 35–6 overall record
There might not be a head coach with greater job security in the sport right now than Lanning given his contract, how appreciated he is by the Oregon administration and by how beloved he is with the fan base after back-to-back top-10 finishes and a Big Ten title.
“Heading into Year 4, I feel like we’ve got a really strong foundation,” Lanning said. “The experience on our staff, I continue to be impressed with the staff that we have. Going into Year 3 now with the same offensive and defensive coordinator. We’ve got several of our staff members back. Even though they’ve been given opportunities to be other places, they chose to be here, and that’s credit to the success of our team, but that’s also a piece of the success to our team is the continuity that we’ve been able to have.”
The question that surrounds Lanning is how will he get over the hump now? He’s proven to be more than just a relentless recruiter with the way he’s built an impressive culture within the building. He’s embraced everything about being a modern college football coach while staying grounded in reality. He’s notably remained aggressive without being so much that it costs his team in close games.
It feels like a matter of when, and not if, Lanning is being considered one of the truly, truly elite head coaches in college football. He still has to bring home the only trophy that is missing in those monstrous facilities in Eugene, Ore. That’s no easy feat, but one Lanning sure looks to be on the right trajectory for.
Key Returning Starter
TE Kenyon Sadiq, Jr.
It’s natural if you want to plug in stud edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei given how much he impacts games on defense, but Sadiq seems to keep getting bumped up in priority given how much the offense has shifted into him being the top option since the loss in the Rose Bowl. The team was already down several key wide receivers then received the tough news that star wideout Evan Stewart suffered what might be a season-ending injury. Given the team will be breaking in a new quarterback (Dante Moore) and running back (Makhi Hughes) in 2025, the emergence of Sadiq takes on an even greater emphasis. The team needs him to be the first-round NFL talent he’s starting to get labeled as given the increased targets sure to flow his way.
Key Transfer
S Dillon Thieneman, from Purdue
Left tackle Isaiah World is garnering plenty of buzz about being the new guy who could be a top draft pick next spring, but it’s Thieneman who is most crucial to the team’s success. You only need to see all those deep passes completed in the Rose Bowl to know what the rangy safety is being brought into do. It’s imperative that he can lead with both actions and words given the rest of the secondary is getting a makeover in 2025.
Key Departure
DL Derrick Harmon, first-round NFL draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers
Harmon was the type of player who made winning the Big Ten possible because in a people-mover type of league, you need some guys who can move a bunch of people. The former Michigan State defender was so versatile that it allowed the Ducks defense to do a ton of different packages depending on the situation. He really helped elevate those around him when on the field at the same time. It’s rare to get players like Harmon so it will be interesting to see how the likes of USC transfer Bear Alexander can fill the void left up front.
Circle the Dates
- Sept. 27, at Penn State
- Oct. 11, vs. Indiana
- Nov. 8, at Iowa
- Nov. 22, vs. USC
Bottom Line
There’s confidence in Moore taking over at quarterback to do enough to keep the offense afloat, but all the new faces on defense will ultimately determine the Ducks’ ceiling in 2025 with how things ended last season. A title game rematch with Penn State in Happy Valley looms as the measuring-stick game, but the slate is manageable where a return to Indianapolis is there for the taking. The way Oregon has been built under Lanning, the program looks like a regular contender in the Big Ten and for the CFP.