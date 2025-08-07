Sports Illustrated’s College Football Preseason Top 25: No. 12 Illinois
Through Aug. 22, Sports Illustrated will count down its preseason college football Top 25 with overviews of each team. Here are the full rankings so far.
There’s been a lot of talk about the College Football Playoff since it expanded to 12 teams, and the conversation late last year focused on Alabama not making the playoff. Neither did BYU, Miami or a host of others in the running for that final spot in the field.
The thing about all those debates, however, is they would far too often leave out another fringe CFP contender that barely got a mention outside of a very select few: Illinois.
The Illini were flat-out good in 2024 even if they never quite got the national recognition. They beat another fringe CFP squad in South Carolina during a memorable Citrus Bowl, played Penn State to within two scores early in the season, beat Michigan and rolled through the final month playing about as well as anybody in the Big Ten not named Oregon.
It was the Illini’s first double-digit win season since 2001. If you asked a few around Champaign, Ill., it probably should have been 11–2 instead of 10–3.
The Illini have a chance to far exceed last season’s mark and actually state their case for the CFP as a squad firmly on the radar of everybody in the league and beyond. A whopping 19 starters are back, and there are a handful of transfers that make finding the remaining openings less daunting than at any point in recent Illinois history. The group knows how to win close games plus handle some of the tougher conference road trips that got the better of the team last season.
“I would tell you as a head coach, we’re defined more by our moments of adversity than by moments of success,” coach Bret Bielema said. “We have to have a chip on our left shoulder and our right shoulder. The way we’ve earned these expectations will be the way we earn success this year. We’ll do it on a daily basis with our teammates and our coaches. I have a coaching staff that retains my offensive, defensive and special teams coordinator for the last three years. I have a starting quarterback for the last three years. Those are the things that get me excited.”
The question is whether Illinois, which historically hasn’t performed well when there are lofty expectations coming into a season, can not only meet the bar—but clear it. There’s a lot to like from missing Michigan, Oregon and Penn State on the schedule, to a veteran signal-caller, to the offensive line coming back, to a defense which should be one of the better ones in the Big Ten.
The Illini should be good enough, but proving that to the selection committee and general public will take one of the best seasons in school history to make it a reality in 2025.
Fast Facts
2024 record: 10–3, 6–3 Big Ten
Offense: 28.3 ppg (64th in FBS), 5.89 yards per play (63rd)
Defense: 21.7 ppg (31st in FBS), 5.48 yards per play (60th)
On the Headset
Bret Bielema, entering Year 5 in Champaign (17th as a head coach), 125–80 overall record, 28–22 with the Illini
When Bielema was first hired, there was the hope that he could build up Illinois much the way he did Wisconsin. Maybe, if the Illini get lucky, they could be the type of developmental program that could wind up competing every few years in the Big Ten race and consistently deliver results and big wins so they’re ranked in the top 20 regularly.
Things have been a bit up and down so far, but Bielema has been delivering exactly what he was tasked with doing. Last year was the high-water mark: his first 10-win season since 2011 (with the Badgers). It was a reminder that the former Iowa player knows what he’s doing in this part of the country. He’s got an edge to him that plays well with the fan base. He might actually be doing some of his best work since those Rose Bowl years in Madison, Wis., given how much things have changed with NIL and the portal.
This season could be huge in bringing back the national shine to Bielema. It seemed like everybody was in love with his style, his attitude and the types of teams he churned out as a young coach, but that really wore off after spending five middling years at Arkansas.
Bielema has the team to change that broader narrative this season and seems more confident than ever in there being something special about the orange and blue in 2025. Time will tell if he’s right, but there’s little questioning that he knows what he’s doing at the moment.
Key Returning Starter
QB Luke Altmyer, Sr.
There’s a case to be made that Altmyer is one of the two or three best quarterbacks in the Big Ten coming into this season. It is quite a sign of the progress he’s made from running around as a backup at Ole Miss in his first two years in college. His numbers really made a jump in his second full year as a starter. The coaching staff is high on him making yet another leap this season and becoming one of the best in school history. He was incredibly clutch in 2024 (three game-winning TD passes in final two minutes or overtime) and with most of his offense back around him and on the same page, it’s not crazy to think Altmyer could be the key cog in Illinois becoming a legitimate threat to make the Playoff.
Key Transfer
DL James Thompson Jr., from Wisconsin
The Illini didn’t have many holes to fill in the portal, but they were a little light up front with the departure of defensive tackle TeRah Edwards and end Dennis Briggs Jr. It’s tough to find big bodies for any program given the premium that good ones can command, but Thompson could be a steal. He was a multigame starter before sitting out last season. Not only is he another veteran on a team full of them, but he should have enough juice in the middle of the defense to help free up stud edge rusher Gabe Jacas.
Key Departure
RB Josh McCray, transfer to Georgia
Given the style of offense and the types of games Bielema wants to see for 60 minutes, you’re going to need a good running back—and probably more than one. Though seeing wideout Pat Bryant selected in the third round of the draft was a loss for the offense, they’ll also miss McCray’s ability to get tough yards and for him to provide a bit of insurance in case presumed starter Kaden Feagin gets hurt again.
Circle the Dates
- Sept. 6, at Duke
- Sept. 20, at Indiana
- Oct. 11, vs. Ohio State
- Oct. 25, at Washington
Bottom Line
Any time you return all but a handful of starters from a 10-win team, you have to like that group’s chances the following year. Such is the case with Illinois, which has production in droves and a hunger that comes from missed opportunities. The schedule sets up nicely if they can take advantage of it, leaving a playoff bid in reach for what could be the best window to win the Illini have had in decades.