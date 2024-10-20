Steve Sarkisian Benches Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning Enters Game Against No. 5 Georgia
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian benched starting quarterback Quinn Ewers amid a disastrous offensive start at home against No. 5 Georgia on Saturday night.
Ewers was 6-of-12 for 17 yards and an interception, and also lost a fumble after a strip-sack in the first quarter. Both turnovers led to 14 Georgia points.
With the Longhorns trailing 20–0, Sarkisian had seen enough, replacing Ewers with redshirt freshman star quarterback Arch Manning with 4:43 to play in the second quarter.
Manning played admirably earlier this season when Ewers missed time due to an abdominal strain. Entering Saturday night, Manning had completed 70.5% of his passes for 901 yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions.
In two seasons with Texas, Ewers has a 65.4% completion percentage with 46 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. He led the Longhorns to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff in 2023, where they lost to Washington in the Sugar Bowl.