Steve Sarkisian Couldn't Have Been More Excited After Texas' Comeback OT WIn
Now that's how you react after a big game.
Texas' Steve Sarkisian was (understandably) all levels of fired-up on the sidelines on Saturday night after the Longhorns' thrilling comeback win vs. Mississippi State.
In a video from KXAN Austin's LeVon Whittaker, Sarkisian could be seen singing along with Texas students and the band before excitedly hitting linebacker Colin Simmons in the chest, pumping his fist and screaming enthusiastically toward fans in celebration, all of which constitutes the appropriate level of excitement for your second OT road win in a row.
Watch that below:
Again, Sark had reason to be so excited. The Longhorns were trailing by 17 heading into the fourth quarter, but still managed to tie things up thanks to two passing touchdowns, one field goal and one punt returned for a score in the final frame. And although quarterback Arch Manning left with an injury early in OT, Texas still got the job done and improved to 6-2.
"I thought Arch battled his tail off," Sarkisian would say of the QB after the game. "Again, I wish we played a little better around him at times. Wish we blocked a little better, maybe caught a couple more balls, but man, he's a warrior. He battles, he competes, he takes hits, he gets back up. He stands in the midst of fire and continues to throw and I think he grew up a lot tonight, I will say that.
"I think our team grew up tonight. I think Arch Manning grew up tonight. You need moments like this. He does everything the right way. And people that do things the right way, sooner or later, the tide turns for you. He's not trying to do more or different, or he's not hanging his head. He just keeps working. And I think the work ethic showed itself there in the fourth quarter."
Overall, Manning completed 29 passes on 45 attempts for a career-high 346 yards, one interception and three touchdowns, plus another score he ran in himself. We'll see what the Longhorns can do next week when they host Vanderbilt at 12 p.m. ET.