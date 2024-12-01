Syracuse Coach Fran Brown Gives Epic Postgame Interview After Home Upset of Miami
The Syracuse Orange overcame a 21-0 first half deficit to defeat the No. 6 Miami Hurricanes 42-38 on Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
The victory for the Orange eliminated Miami from ACC title contention, and quite possibly the College Football Playoff. Clemson, despite losing on Saturday at home to South Carolina, will face SMU in the ACC championship game next Saturday for a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
As for Syracuse coach Fran Brown, the victory put an exclamation point on a phenomenal first season as the head whistle for the Orange. At 9–3, the Orange are on their way to a solid bowl game with plenty of momentum heading into 2025. Brown was overcome with emotion in his postgame interview on the field with ESPN.
"We're committed. We love each other. We truly love each other. It's amazing. I'm very thankful. I'm excited for these fans. Syracuse is back," Brown said.
The Orange coach knew exactly what the victory meant for Clemson, as the Tigers will now play for their first conference title since 2022.
"This was our championship game. We worked our butts off for it. We fell short a few times and then we got an opportunity to do this. Hey Dabo Swinney! Congrats, I got you in baby!" Brown said as he ended the interview.
There is plenty of momentum in upstate New York heading into bowl season thanks to Brown and his solid start to his tenure at Syracuse.