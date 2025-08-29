Taylor Swift Watching College Football With Travis Kelce Led to So Many Jokes
Taylor Swift out in public for the first time since her engagement with Travis Kelce at a Nebraska-Cincinnati football game on a typical Thursday night was probably not on anyone's bingo card.
The Eras Tour pop star was shown on the ESPN broadcast pretty early in the game, seated next to Kelce as well as Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. It was a surprising sight given that the 2025 NFL season doesn't start for another week, but Swift decided to tag along to watch her fiancé's alma mater, Cincinnati, kick off their season-opener.
Watching a college football game is very different from an NFL game in many ways, and lots of Chads, Brads and dads weren't happy about Swift infiltrating at the college level.
Still, fans had lots of jokes on seeing Swift presumably add more facts to her "ball" knowledge:
