Taylor Swift Watching College Football With Travis Kelce Led to So Many Jokes

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift watch a Nebraska-Cincinnati football game on Thursday night. / @torturedelle
Taylor Swift out in public for the first time since her engagement with Travis Kelce at a Nebraska-Cincinnati football game on a typical Thursday night was probably not on anyone's bingo card.

The Eras Tour pop star was shown on the ESPN broadcast pretty early in the game, seated next to Kelce as well as Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. It was a surprising sight given that the 2025 NFL season doesn't start for another week, but Swift decided to tag along to watch her fiancé's alma mater, Cincinnati, kick off their season-opener.

Watching a college football game is very different from an NFL game in many ways, and lots of Chads, Brads and dads weren't happy about Swift infiltrating at the college level.

Still, fans had lots of jokes on seeing Swift presumably add more facts to her "ball" knowledge:

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

