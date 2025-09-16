SI

TCU Leading Rusher Kevorian Barnes Could Miss Crucial Game vs. SMU

Barnes is dealing with a leg injury.

TCU running back Kevorian Barnes is questionable for Saturday's game against SMU.
TCU Horned Frogs senior running back Kevorian Barnes did not practice with the team on Tuesday and is questionable for Saturday's game against SMU with a lower leg injury, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Barnes, who has rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown through two games this season, is the team's leading rusher. He transferred into TCU's program this offseason after spending four years at UTSA. His best season came in 2022 when he carried the ball 135 times for 845 yards and six scores.

TCU hosts SMU at noon on Saturday.

