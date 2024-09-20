TCU Takes Funny Social Media Swipe at ACC's TV Deal With The CW Ahead of SMU Game
This is year two of sports airing on The CW with regularity, but to many television viewers, the network will always be first and foremost the home of cult dramas such as Dawson's Creek, Gossip Girl, and One Tree HIll.
Thankfully, college football fans have a social media team savvy enough to understand this—TCU's.
Ahead of the Horned Frogs' Saturday showdown with SMU, their social media team took a good-natured swipe at the ACC's TV deal with The CW.
The 28-second clip (subtitled One Treefrog Hill) started off as a parody of ESPN's This Is SportsCenter ad campaign before segueing abruptly into "I Don't Want to Wait" by Paula Cole—the theme to Dawson's Creek.
"This is SportsCenter," onscreen text read. "Well... this is The CW, unfortunately. Thanks ACC."
The ACC signed a deal in July 2023 to air 50 ACC football and basketball games through the 2026-27 academic year.
TCU and the Mustangs, meanwhile, are putting their gridiron rivalry on hold after this year. Accordingly, Dallas and Fort Worth are pulling out all the stops for the Iron Skillet.