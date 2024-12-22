Tennessee Fans Taking Over Ohio Stadium for CFP Had the College Football World Stunned
The home-field advantage the Ohio State Buckeyes typically enjoy at Ohio Stadium is almost unparalleled across college football. That's why it came as such a surprise to see the absolutely enormous contingent of Tennessee fans who made their way to Columbus to take in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Saturday's game between the Buckeyes and Volunteers was officially a home game for Ohio State, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the stands. There was an abundance of Tennessee orange in the seats at Ohio Stadium with more than 30,000 Vols fans reportedly in attendance for the game, and they were making themselves heard.
From blasting Rocky Top with the school band during warmups to cheering loudly all the way up until the game's kickoff, Vols fans were fully prepared to even the stakes from the crowd and provide their team with as much support as possible.
It's far from a usual sight to see so much road support at Ohio Stadium, and the college football world had plenty of praise for the traveling contingent of Tennessee fans who left their mark on the game.