Ohio State-Tennessee Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What’s at Stake
In what is set to be the fourth first-round game of the College Football Playoff, the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to host the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers.
Looking forward to watching the contest? We've got you covered with everything you need prior to kickoff.
What’s at Stake in Ohio State vs. Tennessee?
The winner of Saturday night's game in Columbus will advance to the CFP quarterfinals where they'll take on the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. Said matchup will kick off from Pasadena, Calif. at 5:00 p.m. on New Year's Day.
As far as rivalries go, there isn't one here between Ohio State and Tennessee. The two programs have faced off just once in their history, with the Volunteers taking down the Buckeyes 20-14 in the Citrus Bowl back in January of 1996.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Tennessee Live
Saturday night's matchup between Ohio State and Clemson will be broadcast live from Columbus' Ohio Stadium and air on both ABC and ESPN. Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Holly Rowe (sideline) are on the call.
On top of the main broadcast, ESPN will offer several different altcasts across their various channels.
Check out the full menu of options below:
Channel
Broadcast
ABC
Main Feed
ESPN
Main Feed
ESPN2
Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show
ESPNU
Command Center
ESPNNews
SkyCast
What Time Does Ohio State vs. Tennessee Kick Off?
The broadcast of Ohio State vs. Tennessee is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with kickoff to follow shortly thereafter. Here's how it shifts by time zone:
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
8 p.m.
Central
7 p.m.
Mountain
6 p.m.
Pacific
5 p.m.