SI

Ohio State-Tennessee Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What’s at Stake

Everything you need to know ahead of this first round matchup in the new College Football Playoff.

Mike Kadlick

Ryan Day lets out a yell in Ohio State's win over Nebraska.
Ryan Day lets out a yell in Ohio State's win over Nebraska. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In what is set to be the fourth first-round game of the College Football Playoff, the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to host the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers.

Looking forward to watching the contest? We've got you covered with everything you need prior to kickoff.

What’s at Stake in Ohio State vs. Tennessee?

The winner of Saturday night's game in Columbus will advance to the CFP quarterfinals where they'll take on the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. Said matchup will kick off from Pasadena, Calif. at 5:00 p.m. on New Year's Day.

As far as rivalries go, there isn't one here between Ohio State and Tennessee. The two programs have faced off just once in their history, with the Volunteers taking down the Buckeyes 20-14 in the Citrus Bowl back in January of 1996.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Tennessee Live

Saturday night's matchup between Ohio State and Clemson will be broadcast live from Columbus' Ohio Stadium and air on both ABC and ESPN. Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Holly Rowe (sideline) are on the call.

On top of the main broadcast, ESPN will offer several different altcasts across their various channels.

Check out the full menu of options below:

Channel

Broadcast

ABC

Main Feed

ESPN

Main Feed

ESPN2

Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show

ESPNU

Command Center

ESPNNews

SkyCast

What Time Does Ohio State vs. Tennessee Kick Off?

The broadcast of Ohio State vs. Tennessee is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, with kickoff to follow shortly thereafter. Here's how it shifts by time zone:

Time Zone

Start Time

Eastern

8 p.m.

Central

7 p.m.

Mountain

6 p.m.

Pacific

5 p.m.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football