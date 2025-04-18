SI

Big 12 QB Reportedly Rejects Huge Tennessee Offer in Wake of Nico Iamaleava Departure

Josh Hoover will remain at TCU despite a strong push from the Volunteers.

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover rejected an offer from Tennessee after the Volunteers moved on from Nico Iamaleava.
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover rejected an offer from Tennessee after the Volunteers moved on from Nico Iamaleava. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
After Tennessee parted ways with quarterback Nico Iamaleava over a contract dispute stemming from NIL, the Volunteers reached out to the representatives for TCU starting quarterback Josh Hoover, according to a report from Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Per Johnson, Tennessee offered Hoover more than $1 million more than he currently makes to be TCU's starting quarterback, but Hoover was not interested. He shut it down quickly to remain the starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs.

Hoover already makes seven-figures in NIL as TCU's quarterback, according to the Star-Telegram.

Hoover started all 13 games in his first full year under center for the Horned Frogs last season, completing 66.5% of his passes for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He figures to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12 heading into next season, with two years of eligibility remaining.

