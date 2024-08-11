SI

Texas A&M Loses Rising Star Running Back Rueben Owens for Season, per Report

Owens enjoyed a breakout season as a freshman for the Aggies last season.

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens (2) runs the ball during the second half as Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Jett Johnson (44) defends at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M sophomore running back Rueben Owens is expected to miss the 2024 season after suffering a "significant lower body injury" during a team scrimmage on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel and Max Olson.

Owens, who was rated as one of the top running backs in the 2023 recruiting class, burst onto the scene as a freshman last season, tallying 743 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Owens earned SEC All-Freshman honors as a result.

While A&M returns a backfield of capable playmakers, including leading rusher Amari Daniels, Owens was expected to play a pivotal role for the Aggies offensively in year one under Mike Elko.

In Owens's stead, the Aggies will now pivot to other options out of the backfield like Le'Veon Moss, and EJ Smith (the son of Emmitt Smith) in addition to Daniels.

The Aggies begin their season on Aug. 31 in College Station against Notre Dame.

