Texas A&M Loses Rising Star Running Back Rueben Owens for Season, per Report
Texas A&M sophomore running back Rueben Owens is expected to miss the 2024 season after suffering a "significant lower body injury" during a team scrimmage on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel and Max Olson.
Owens, who was rated as one of the top running backs in the 2023 recruiting class, burst onto the scene as a freshman last season, tallying 743 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Owens earned SEC All-Freshman honors as a result.
While A&M returns a backfield of capable playmakers, including leading rusher Amari Daniels, Owens was expected to play a pivotal role for the Aggies offensively in year one under Mike Elko.
In Owens's stead, the Aggies will now pivot to other options out of the backfield like Le'Veon Moss, and EJ Smith (the son of Emmitt Smith) in addition to Daniels.
The Aggies begin their season on Aug. 31 in College Station against Notre Dame.