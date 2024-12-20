Texas A&M Alum Fakes Playing in Marching Band for Four Years After Joining by Accident
File this under things you'd never expect to read.
A Texas A&M alum accidentally joined the school's marching band and proceeded to pretend to play an instrument for four years, according to his claims.
Gerardo Juarez posted his story in a video on TikTok earlier this week to explain how he even managed to pull this off.
Prior to beginning classes at Texas A&M in the fall of 2015, Juarez was searching for affordable on-campus housing. His search led him to selecting a hall on campus that was reserved exclusively for members of the band and the university's Corps of Cadets. A month before classes began, Juarez mistakenly received an email about orientation for the university's marching band.
Juarez said in the TikTok video that he only played in the band in the sixth grade, but that it was too late to find new housing, so he pretended to play in the band. After the band directors overlooked Juarez during orientation, he was locked in to the band and proceeded to play the next four years in the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band.
For those asking about a tryout? Well, there was supposed to be one. However, the directors never contacted him for the audition, so he was able to sneak in. Eventually, his friends realized he wasn't actually playing an instrument, but not before he went his full four years in Aggieland without being noticed.
"The marching band is basically follow the leader. I was one of hundreds," Suarez told Lonestar Live.
Not sure we'll ever see a story quite like this again.