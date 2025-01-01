Texas Kicker Doinks Potential Game-Winning Field Goal to Send Peach Bowl to Overtime
Bert Auburn didn't have his best showing in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl.
Texas's placekicker missed two field goals in the final 1:39 of the game, including a potential game-winner that hit the left upright as time expired.
The Longhorns worked themselves into Arizona State territory and set Auburn up with a 48-yard field goal win 1:39 remaining in regulation and the score tied 24–24. He missed it wide right.
Just more than a minute of game time later, Texas drove deep into Sun Devils territory and lined Auburn up for a 38-yarder with two seconds left. This time the ball swung left and hit the upright, sending the game into overtime.
That's unbelievable and continues a run of bad play for Texas in the fourth quarter.
The Longhorns took a 24–8 lead with 10:17 remaining in regulation, but Arizona State stormed back. The Sun Devils scored on a trick play with 6:31 to go, then followed that with another touchdown just 1:31 later. They succeeded with two-point conversions after each to tie the game at 24–24.
Texas got it's kicker two chances for game-winning field goals and he couldn't come through.