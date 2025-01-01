SI

Texas Kicker Doinks Potential Game-Winning Field Goal to Send Peach Bowl to Overtime

Ryan Phillips

Texas kicker Bert Auburn missed a field goal to end regulation at the Peach Bowl.
Bert Auburn didn't have his best showing in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl.

Texas's placekicker missed two field goals in the final 1:39 of the game, including a potential game-winner that hit the left upright as time expired.

The Longhorns worked themselves into Arizona State territory and set Auburn up with a 48-yard field goal win 1:39 remaining in regulation and the score tied 24–24. He missed it wide right.

Just more than a minute of game time later, Texas drove deep into Sun Devils territory and lined Auburn up for a 38-yarder with two seconds left. This time the ball swung left and hit the upright, sending the game into overtime.

That's unbelievable and continues a run of bad play for Texas in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns took a 24–8 lead with 10:17 remaining in regulation, but Arizona State stormed back. The Sun Devils scored on a trick play with 6:31 to go, then followed that with another touchdown just 1:31 later. They succeeded with two-point conversions after each to tie the game at 24–24.

Texas got it's kicker two chances for game-winning field goals and he couldn't come through.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

