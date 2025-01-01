Arizona State Star RB Cam Skattebo Throws for Long Touchdown on Incredible Trick Play
Arizona State needed a lift on offense after numerous missed opportunities in Texas territory. As was so often the case for the Sun Devils this season, the answer was to get the ball in the hands of running back Cam Skattebo.
On fourth-and-2 from the Texas 42-yard line, with 6:31 remaining in regulation of Wednesday's College Football Playoff game at the Peach Bowl, Skattebo received a pitch from quarterback Sam Leavitt. Rather than hit the corner, he let a pass fly, finding Malik McClain for a 42-yard touchdown. After a Leavitt two-point conversion pass to Xavier Guillory, Arizona State cut the Texas lead to 24–16.
His heroics didn't end there. After an interception of Quinn Ewers, Skattebo caught a 62-yard pass from Leavitt, and finished the drive by punching in a touchdown to cut the lead to 24–22. He added the two-point conversion to tie the game.
Skattebo has had to grind out yards all day, with 131 yards on 25 carries. The stout Longhorns defense has done a good job of bottling him up for most of the day, but after expressing his sideline frustrations (and reportedly vomiting profusely just minutes ago), he is coming up huge in crunch time.