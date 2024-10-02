Texas QB Quinn Ewers Expected to Start Over Arch Manning Against Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to return to the starting lineup and replace backup Arch Manning when the program takes on Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 12, according to a report from Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.
"Quinn is playing against Oklahoma. No way he misses this game or the rest of the season. He wants to win the SEC and a natty," a source told Richardson.
Ewers, who has completed 58 of his 79 pass attempts this season for 691 yards and eight touchdowns to two interceptions. He strained an abdominal muscle during the Longhorns' 569-7 win against UTSA in Week 3, and has not played since.
In Ewers's absence, Manning has completed 55 of his 78 passes for 901 yards and nine touchdowns to two interceptions.
The No. 2 Longhorns are idle this Saturday, providing a two-week ramp up for Ewers to get ready for the program's annual marquee rivalry matchup against the Sooners.