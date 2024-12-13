Texas QB Quinn Ewers Plans to Declare for 2025 NFL Draft
Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers plans to declare for the 2025 NFL draft following the completion of the season, according to a report from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods. Ewers's impending decision opens the door to Arch Manning taking over the Longhorns offense in 2025.
Ewers has put together a solid season for the Longhorns, but has been criticized for his play against top competition. Ewers went 27-of-46 passing for 358 yards and one touchdown to go along with two costly interceptions in the SEC championship loss to Georgia last Saturday. It marked the second inefficient performance that Ewers had against the Bulldogs this season. He went 25-of-43 for 211 yards and two touchdowns to one interception in the first meeting of the season in mid-October.
As for Manning, he has been solid in limited action over the last two seasons, but will certainly get a chance next season to prove that he's every bit the prospect that scouts have made him out to be. A strong 2025 could put him in the mix to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL draft.