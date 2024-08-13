SI

Texas Running Backs Take Another Hit as Christian Clark Suffers Serious Leg Injury

The running back room is getting thin quickly for one of the SEC's top contenders.

Mike McDaniel

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Longhorns helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Longhorns helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After losing starting running back CJ Baxter to a season-ending knee injury last week, the Texas Longhorns have lost another potential contributor in the room.

Freshman running back Christian Clark sustained what is believed to be a serious lower leg injury, according to a report from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods. While the injury is thought to be serious, it is not believed to be an ACL injury.

It was unclear whether or not Clark would play as a true freshman, but following the injury to Baxter last week, Texas has been looking for contributors in the backfield to spell new starter Jaydon Blue. With two running backs now out of the fold for the SEC title contenders, Texas has considered moving redshirt freshman wide receiver Ryan Niblett to running back, according to Richardson.

Whether it's Niblett, freshman Jerrick Gibson or somebody else, it's clear that with a little over two weeks until the season opener, Texas still has some questions to answer in the backfield behind Blue.

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football