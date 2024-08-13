Texas Running Backs Take Another Hit as Christian Clark Suffers Serious Leg Injury
After losing starting running back CJ Baxter to a season-ending knee injury last week, the Texas Longhorns have lost another potential contributor in the room.
Freshman running back Christian Clark sustained what is believed to be a serious lower leg injury, according to a report from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods. While the injury is thought to be serious, it is not believed to be an ACL injury.
It was unclear whether or not Clark would play as a true freshman, but following the injury to Baxter last week, Texas has been looking for contributors in the backfield to spell new starter Jaydon Blue. With two running backs now out of the fold for the SEC title contenders, Texas has considered moving redshirt freshman wide receiver Ryan Niblett to running back, according to Richardson.
Whether it's Niblett, freshman Jerrick Gibson or somebody else, it's clear that with a little over two weeks until the season opener, Texas still has some questions to answer in the backfield behind Blue.